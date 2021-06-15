GLIDE — Senior guard Carson Hartman poured in 38 points and Lost River used some long range shooting to defeat Glide 62-54 on Tuesday in a Southern Cascade League boys basketball game.
The Raiders (5-3, 4-3 SCL) hit 11 shots from beyond the arc, with Hartman knocking down six.
Josh Ranger made five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 18 points for the Wildcats (3-4, 3-4). Dylan Ackerman scored 13 points and Coby Pope grabbed seven rebounds.
"We didn't have a good first half (with 14 turnovers), but played well in the second half," Glide coach Rhyun Rinnert said.
Glide will host Rogue River Wednesday.
LOST RIVER (62) — Carston Hartman 38, Ramos 11, Hernandez 3, McAuliffe 3, T. Dalton 5, Ailon Cinto 2, N. Dalton, Haulosek. Totals 19 13-22 62.
GLIDE (54) — Josh Ranger 18, Ackerman 13, Bucich 9, T. Pope 6, C. Pope 6, Mornarich 2. Totals 20 6-11 54.
L. River;13;15;13;21;—;62
Glide;5;12;13;24;—;54
3-Point Shots — L.R. 11 (Ramos 3, Hernandez 1, McAuliffe 1, Hartman 6), Glide 8 (Ranger 5, Ackerman 2, Bucich 1). Total Fouls — L.R. 10, Glide 15. Fouled Out — Bucich.
