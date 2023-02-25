The Oakland Oakers didn't bring their "A" game to the court and the Heppner Mustangs capitalized in their Class 2A boys basketball playoff game on Saturday afternoon.
Ninth-seeded Heppner's physical man-to-man defense gave the No. 8 Oakers problems and the Mustangs earned a 52-43 win at the Nut House in Oakland to advance to the state tournament in Pendleton.
"They played better than we did today," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "They were super physical and athletic, and we just struggled to score. You can't shoot 31% in the playoffs and expect to win, and defensively we made some mistakes we hadn't been making a lot this year."
The Mustangs (20-5) led 24-22 at halftime, then outscored Oakland 16-9 in the third quarter to build their lead to nine entering the final eight minutes.
"We didn't play real well in the first half, but I felt we could fight through the second half," Clark said. "We could never get over the hump. A lot of 50-50 balls didn't go our way."
David Cribbs led Heppner with 15 points and Trevor Nichols added 12.
Joseph Fusco concluded an outstanding sophomore season for the Oakers (22-6) with 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Sophomore post Gabe Williamson contributed eight points and eight boards.
Heppner outrebounded Oakland 27-24, nine coming at the offensive end.
"Giving them second chances really hurt," Clark said.
The Mustangs avenged a 26-0 loss to Oakland in the semifinals of the 2A football playoffs last fall. The Oakers went on to win the state title.
Oakland will lose six seniors to graduation: Brayden Bridges, Cole Collins, Douglas Branton, Logan Shamir, Tucker Cozart and Calvin Calvin.
"Two of them (Bridges and Collins) were two-year starters, and Branton started this year," Clark said. "They're a good group and work hard, and brought a lot of positives. It's hard to see them walk out the door."
Heppner will face No. 1 Mannahouse Academy (25-2) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals at the Pendleton Convention Center. Mannahouse defeated No. 16 Bandon, 56-44.
