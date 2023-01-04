GLIDE — The Douglas Trojans came out blazing against the Glide Wildcats Tuesday night in their Far West League boys basketball opener.
Douglas hit five 3-pointers and led 32-6 after one quarter and finished with a 73-49 win in the Wildcats' gym.
Sophomore post Jason Stiles led three Douglas players in double figures with 16 points and grabbed six rebounds. Stiles got scoring help from Alex Metianu and Kahiki Nielsen, who each contributed 14 points. Seth Rincon made five assists for the Trojans (6-2, 1-0 FWL North).
"We got off on the right foot in the first quarter," Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said. "I was happy with our execution. Glide, to their credit, never gave up and battled the whole game."
Coby Pope posted a double-double for Glide (2-5, 0-1 North) with a season-high 18 points and 10 rebounds. Bryce Swain scored 17 points with four 3-pointers and Ty Davis grabbed 15 rebounds.
Wildcats coach Jeff Eichenbusch liked the way his team competed following a poor first quarter which saw them commit 11 turnovers.
"It was all us. We came out flat and (Douglas) rose to the occasion," Eichenbusch said. "I told the kids at halftime, we can't try to get it all back at once. Be smart, protect the ball and inch back into it, and we did."
Glide travels to South Umpqua Friday. Douglas visits Coquille Wednesday.
— Donovan Brink contributed to this report
DOUGLAS (73) — Jason Stiles 16, Metianu 14, Nielsen 14, West 9, Bodenhamer 7, Manuel 6, Rincon 5, B. Dahlenburg 2, Willis, Ferguson, Hoyle, Driscoll, L. Dahlenburg, Hunter. Totals 31 5-7 73.
GLIDE (49) — Coby Pope 18, Swain 17, Davis 4, Miller 3, Hatcher 3, Chrisenbery 2, Williams 2, Eichenbusch, Damewood. Totals 15 13-19 49.
