COQUILLE — The North Douglas boys basketball team put up a season-high 27 points in the first quarter and went on to hand Coquille a 70-55 loss on Wednesday in a nonleague game.

The Red Devils cut the deficit to one after three quarters, but the Warriors (2-2) outscored the hosts 18-4 over the final eight minutes.

William Duncan led four North Douglas players in double figures with 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Keagan Mast scored 15 points, Ray Gerrard chipped in 14 and Trenton Rabuck scored 12.

The Warriors were aided by the return of junior guard Logan Gant, who contributed five points. Gant, a returning starter, had been sidelined by a stress fracture.

Hunter Layton led Coquille (1-2) with 16 points.

North Douglas is scheduled to play a nonleague contest at Lowell Wednesday.

NORTH DOUGLAS (70) — William Duncan 16, Mast 15, Gerrard 14, Rabuck 12, Reed 6, Gant 5, Montgomery 2, Kallinger, Reigard. Totals 29 4-6 70.

COQUILLE (55) — Hunter Layton 16, GeDeros 13, Willis 8, Tucker 7, Messerle 7, Farmer 4, Luckman, Felton. Totals 21 9-7 55.

N. Douglas;27;12;13;18;—;70

Coquille;12;21;18;4;—;55

3-Point Shots — N.D. 8 (Duncan 4, Rabuck 2, Mast 1, Gant 1), Coq. 4 (GeDeros 2, Tucker 1, Messerle 1). Total Fouls — N.D. 15, Coq. 9.

