Hot start helps North Douglas to 70-55 victory over Coquille TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 9, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COQUILLE — The North Douglas boys basketball team put up a season-high 27 points in the first quarter and went on to hand Coquille a 70-55 loss on Wednesday in a nonleague game.The Red Devils cut the deficit to one after three quarters, but the Warriors (2-2) outscored the hosts 18-4 over the final eight minutes.William Duncan led four North Douglas players in double figures with 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Keagan Mast scored 15 points, Ray Gerrard chipped in 14 and Trenton Rabuck scored 12.The Warriors were aided by the return of junior guard Logan Gant, who contributed five points. Gant, a returning starter, had been sidelined by a stress fracture.Hunter Layton led Coquille (1-2) with 16 points.North Douglas is scheduled to play a nonleague contest at Lowell Wednesday. NORTH DOUGLAS (70) — William Duncan 16, Mast 15, Gerrard 14, Rabuck 12, Reed 6, Gant 5, Montgomery 2, Kallinger, Reigard. Totals 29 4-6 70.COQUILLE (55) — Hunter Layton 16, GeDeros 13, Willis 8, Tucker 7, Messerle 7, Farmer 4, Luckman, Felton. Totals 21 9-7 55.N. Douglas;27;12;13;18;—;70Coquille;12;21;18;4;—;553-Point Shots — N.D. 8 (Duncan 4, Rabuck 2, Mast 1, Gant 1), Coq. 4 (GeDeros 2, Tucker 1, Messerle 1). Total Fouls — N.D. 15, Coq. 9. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg man arrested after breaking into building, damaging property This Roseburg company didn't just hold a job for employee on National Guard deployment — they gave her a raise and a promotion Trailer deal gone sour leads to lawsuit DINT makes third arrest in a week, man suspected of heroin delivery Signs of progress for long-awaited Roseburg Veterans Home TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers The FISH of Roseburg food pantry SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Douglas County Farm Service Agency Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Housing Index Shows Renting Beats Buying in Eight Major U.S. Markets Altrusa to host book sale by appointment only School district faces two $100M suits after Oxford shootings Black councilman nudges Portland center on post-protest path FDA expands Pfizer COVID booster, opens extra dose to age 16 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.