TRI CITY — South Umpqua jumped to a 28-3 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 73-28 Far West League boys basketball win over visiting Glide Friday night.
Jace Johnson finished with a game-high 14 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists for the Lancers, who improved to 4-7 overall and 2-0 in league. Jace Page had 12 points and seven rebounds, Chase Briggs posted nine points and five assists, and Declan Kelly finished with nine points and four assists.
Glide (2-6, 0-2), which committed 18 turnovers, got a team-high nine points from Bryce Swain.
South Umpqua host La Pine Saturday, while Glide visits Sutherlin Wednesday.
GLIDE (28) — Bryce Swain 9, Pope 6, Eichenbusch 5, Davis 5, Williams 3, Standley, Christenbery, Miller, Hatcher, Damewood. Totals 5 16-24 28.
SOUTH UMPQUA (73) — Jace Johnson 14, Page 12, Briggs 9, Kelly 9, Cole 6, Burnett 6, Benefiel 4, Wilborn 4, Eastridge 4, Smith 3, Oppelt 2, Lussier, Elrod. Totals 32 2-2 73.
Glide;3;10;9;6;—;28
S. Umpqua;28;16;22;7;—;73
3-Point Goals — Gli. 2 (Eichenbusch, Williams), S.U. 7 (Kelly 3, Johnson 2, Smith 1, Briggs 1). Total Fouls — Gli. 9, S.U. 19.
JV Score — South Umpqua def. Glide.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
