Huge third quarter powers Roseburg boys past McNary, 75-62 DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Dec 28, 2022 Dec 28, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BEND — Roseburg hit 12 3-pointers as a team and the Indians earned a solid 75-62 victory over McNary in the opening round of the Les Schwab Oregon Holiday Hoopfest Wednesday at Bend High School.Six different Roseburg players hit from beyond the arc, with Hunter Fullerton striking three times and Mykah Mendoza, Mark Oja and Boston Williams each making a pair of 3-pointers."We're playing OK right now," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphries said. "We have a lot of guys who can score, and we're playing unselfish. No one cares who scores as long as we're getting good looks."McNary led 38-37 at halftime, but Roseburg blitzed the Celtics with a 24-3 scoring run in the third quarter.Mendoza led four Roseburg players in double figures with 18 points, while Oja scored 12 and Williams and Fullerton each scored 10. Jayce Wilder scored nine as well for Roseburg.The Indians improved to 5-2 overall, their best start in the four seasons with Humphries as head coach."We're moving the ball, pushing the tempo. The guys are buying into their roles, they know their roles," Humphries said. "It was good to beat somebody who has a good record."McNary dropped to 6-3 overall with the loss. Roseburg was set to face the winner of Wednesday's game between Liberty (Washington) and Bend. Thursday's game time was not immediately available.MCNARY (62) — Brody Roth 20, Adams 15, Bowlby 11, Gonzalez 6, Smedema 3, Villarreal 3, Cano 2, Fuentes 2, Lyda, Gurnee, Green. Totals 25 8-17 62.ROSEBURG (75) — Mykah Mendoza 18, Oja 12, Williams 10, Fullerton 10, Wilder 9, Stedman 6, Bentea 5, Vredenburg 5. Totals 26 12-19 75.McNary;18;20;3;21;—;62Roseburg;19;18;24;14;—;753-point Goals — McN. 4 (Gonzalez 1, Adams 2, Villareal 1), Rose. 12 (Mendoza 2, Oja 2, Wilder 1, Williams 2, Fullerton 3, Vrendenburg 1). Total Fouls — McN. 18, Rose. 14. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. 