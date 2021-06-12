CAVE JUNCTION — Tanner Jolley scored 25 points to lead Illinois Valley to a 62-45 win over Glide on Saturday in a Southern Cascade League boys basketball game.
Sam Hess added 16 points for the Cougars (8-2, 6-1 SCL).
Colby Bucich turned in a double-double for the Wildcats (3-3, 3-3) with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Coby Pope added 12 points and 11 boards for a double-double.
Glide is scheduled to host Lost River Tuesday.
GLIDE (45) — Colby Bucich 14, Monarich 4, Ackerman 7, C. Pope 12, T. Pope 2, Ranger 6, Cobb. Totals 17 8-12 45.
ILLINOIS VALLEY (62) — Tanner Jolley 25, Saavedra 13, Buckmaster 5, Hollman 1, Bruner, N. Connell, I. Connell, Hess 16, Miller 2. Totals 25 7-14 62.
Glide;11;11;10;13;—;45
I. Valley;19;14;13;16;—;62
3-Point Shots — Glide 3 (Ackerman 1, Ranger 2), I.V. 5 (Saavedra 1, Buckmaster 1, Jolley 1, Hess 2). Total Fouls — Glide 11, I.V. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.