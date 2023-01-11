Sutherlin High School sophomore guard Coltyn Jacobs (2) drives against Glide's Bryce Swain during the first half in Sutherlin on Wednesday. Jacobs scored a career-high 26 points in the Bulldogs' 63-51 victory.
Sutherlin High School sophomore guard Coltyn Jacobs (2) drives against Glide's Bryce Swain during the first half in Sutherlin on Wednesday. Jacobs scored a career-high 26 points in the Bulldogs' 63-51 victory.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Glide's Lucas Miller (11) and Jayden Williams (25) pressure Sutherlin’s Cohen Hart during first half play in Sutherlin on Wednesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin's Bryson McGarvey scores a lay-in during first half play against Glide on Wednesday in Sutherlin. McGarvey finished with 13 points.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Glide guard Bryce Swain (15) dribbles upcourt against Sutherlin's Austin Quamme during the first half in Sutherlin on Wednesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin's Austin Quamme shoots inside during first half play against Glide in Sutherlin on Wednesday. Quamme had 15 points in the Bulldogs' 63-51 win.
Coltyn Jacobs had a career game and the Sutherlin High School boys basketball team ended a long losing streak on Wednesday night.
Jacobs, a 5-foot-8 sophomore guard, scored a career-high 26 points as the Bulldogs defeated Glide 63-51 in a Far West League game at the Dog Pound.
Sutherlin (1-12, 1-2 FWL) snapped a 26-game losing skid dating back to last year. The Bulldogs also erased a 12-game league losing streak.
"The kids have done a good job of staying with it. They've been coming to practice and working hard," Sutherlin coach Chris Mock said. "We have a bunch of good kids, and it's nice to see them finally get rewarded for their effort. They were pretty happy afterwards."
Jacobs got the Bulldogs going in the second quarter, scoring 14 points. Sutherlin led 34-26 at halftime.
Jacobs hit one of his three 3-point field goals as the buzzer expired in the third quarter, giving Sutherlin a 49-38 advantage.
"(Coltyn) had a day, for sure," Mock said. "I felt like everything he was going to throw up was going in. He was feeling it a little bit ... he was aggressive and finished."
Seniors Austin Quamme and Bryson McGarvey also finished in double figures. Quamme had eight of his career-high 15 points in the second half, while McGarvey scored eight of his 13 in the first half.
"It was our most complete game," Mock said. "Being able to score consistently throughout the game sure helped."
Sophomore Jayden Williams led the Wildcats (2-7, 0-3) with 15 points. Senior Coby Pope contributed 14 points — 10 of them coming on free throws — and junior Ty Davis added 10 points.
Glide will host Coquille at 7 p.m. Friday. Sutherlin will play at Douglas at 7 p.m. Saturday.
GLIDE (51) — Jayden Williams 15, Pope 14, Davis 10, Swain 5, Chrisenbery 4, Hatcher 2, Eichenbusch 1, Damewood, Smith, Miller, Standley. Totals 16 16-25 51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.