JEFFERSON — The Oakers had Jefferson on the ropes in the fourth quarter, but couldn't hold on.
Sophomore guard Diego Aguilar poured in 36 points and the undefeated Lions rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Oakland 73-69 on Tuesday in a Central Valley Conference boys basketball game.
Jace Aguilar added 16 points for Jefferson (7-0), which took an early 21-7 lead over the Oakers.
Corbin Picknell just missed a triple-double for Oakland (5-3), finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Vicente Alcantar had 14 points, Cole Collins scored 11, Baker Brooksby contributed 10 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Marcus Carlson chipped in eight points and 15 rebounds.
"Jefferson is the most talented team in the league, but we battled and I was proud of our effort," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "We had our chances and they wore us down."
The Oakers will host Regis of Stayton Wednesday.
OAKLAND (69) — Corbin Picknell 15, Alcantar 14, Collins 11, Brooksby 10, Strempel 9, Carlson 8, Branton 2, Baimbridge. Totals 28-65 5-10 69.
JEFFERSON (73) — Diego Aguilar 36, J. Aguilar 16, Wusstig 10, Jurgens 5, Romo 4, Da. Aguilar 2, Withee. Totals 28-68 9-19 73.
Oakland;23;18;17;11;—;69
Jefferson;23;20;9;21;—;73
3-Point Shots — Oak. 8 (Collins 3, Alcantar 2, Brooksby 2, Strempel 1), Jeff. 8 (J. Aguilar 4, Di. Aguilar 3, Romo 1). Total Fouls — Oak. 21, Jeff. 14. Fouled Out — Alcantar. Technical Foul — Di. Aguilar.
JV Score — Oakland 36, Jefferson 33.
