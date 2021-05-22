OAKLAND — Diego Aguilar scored 22 points and Jefferson handed Oakland a 46-45 loss on Saturday in a Central Valley Conference boys basketball game at the Nut House.
Aguilar was 6 of 6 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Baker Brooksby had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Oakers (1-1), who shot 6% (1-for-16) from 3-point range and 43% (6-for-14) from the charity stripe. Vicente Alcantar contributed nine points, seven rebounds and four steals, while Corbin Picknell added eight assists and seven rebounds.
"Jefferson is a super athletic team," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "We had our chances, but couldn't finish it. The second quarter cost us and we made 17 turnovers."
The Oakers are scheduled to travel to Stayton Tuesday to play Regis.
JEFFERSON (46) — Diego Aguilar 22, Stelly 8, Wusstig 7, Jergens 4, J. Aguilar 3, D. Aguilar 2, Withee, Case. Totals 17 10-17 46.
OAKLAND (45) — Baker Brooksby 12, Alcantar 9, Strempel 7, Carlson 6, Picknell 4, Percell 4, Collins 2, Kramer 1, Branton. Totals 19-49 6-14 45.
Jefferson;7;15;11;13;—;46
Oakland;14;5;11;15;—;45
3-Point Shots — Jeff. 2 (D. Aguilar), Oak. 1 (Strempel). Total Fouls — Jeff. 18, Oak. 19. Fouled Out — Picknell.
JV Score — Oakland won.
