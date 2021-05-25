RIDDLE — Junior guard Justin Jenks scored 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and the Riddle boys basketball team picked up a 60-42 win over South County rival Glendale on Tuesday night in a Skyline League game.
With star player Mario Gianotti in foul trouble, the Irish (2-1) had a number of people step up against the Pirates (1-1). Victoria Renfro, the lone girl on the team, scored all nine of her points in the second half and Leo Lopez had all eight of his points in the first half.
Kaleb Cline scored 16 points and David Lovaglio had 12 for Glendale.
"Jenks went off (offensively), but we had 10 kids who scored," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "It was a good team game. Defense carried us."
Glendale will host Elkton Thursday. The Irish will be at home against Umpqua Valley Christian on June 4.
GLENDALE (42) — Kaleb Cline 16, Lovaglio 12, Pezqueda 6, Ta. Ring 5, Hoolahan 2, Silveira 1, Colley, McManus, Martin. Totals 15-49 8-30 42.
RIDDLE (60) — Justin Jenks 20, Renfro 9, Lopez 8, Myers 6, Gianotti 6, Rhea 4, Palmer 2, Canty 2, Buchanan 2, Greer 1, Peters, Coker, Pilkinton. Totals 22-51 7-21 60.
Glendale;9;8;8;17;—;42
Riddle;8;22;12;18;—;60
3-Point Shots — Gle. 2 (Lovaglio, Pezqueda), Rid. 9 (Jenks 4, Renfro 2, Lopez 2, Myers 1). Total Fouls — Gle. 17, Rid. 23. Fouled Out — McManus, Gianotti.
