Kenny Wilson's double-double helps Camas Valley boys beat Pacific, 55-36 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Nov 30, 2022 PORT ORFORD — Senior forward Kenny Wilson turned in a double-double and the Camas Valley boys basketball team opened its season Wednesday with a 55-36 nonleague win over Pacific.Wilson finished with 25 points — 17 coming in the first half — and 13 rebounds.Freshman Tatum Sexton had 12 points and six rebounds, while Riley Wolfe added 10 points and seven assists for the Hornets. C.V. led 36-23 at halftime.Tucker Long led the Pirates with 24 points, 15 in the first half.Camas Valley is scheduled to host Reedsport Friday. CAMAS VALLEY (55) — Kenny Wilson 25, DeRoss 3, Sexton 12, W. Casteel, Wolfe 10, Younce 3, O'Conner 2, S. Casteel. Totals 25 1-6 55.PACIFIC (36) — Tucker Long 24, Miner, McCutcheon, Sorensen, Holm, Knapp 4, Reeves, Ashdown, Lewis, Watson, Selvy 8, Hackett. Totals 16 3-12 36.C. Valley;17;19;11;8;—;55Pacific;12;11;7;6;—;363-Point Goals — C.V. 4 (Wolfe 2, Younce 1, Wilson 1), Pac. 1 (Long). Total Fouls — C.V. 10, Pac. 8. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
