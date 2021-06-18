SUTHERLIN — Kolbi Stinnett sent his old man out with an exclamation point.
The Sutherlin senior hit a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining, lifting his Bulldogs to a 54-53 Far West League boys basketball victory Friday afternoon in his father Craig's final game as a high school basketball coach.
"Personally, for Kolbi to hit that 3, that was a special moment to have it end like that," said coach Stinnett, who ended a 22-year career of coaching at the junior varsity and, primarily, varsity levels.
"That was definitely a special moment," Kolbi Stinnett said. "We hugged it out. Maybe shed a few tears. Got a couple of pictures. It was pretty awesome."
While the game — which tipped off at 12:30 p.m. — got off to a slow start, the closing moments provided plenty of drama.
Douglas led 52-48 heading into the final 30 seconds when Sutherlin senior Collin Bodine hit a 3-pointer to pull the Bulldogs within a point. At the other end, the Trojans' Jace Page was fouled and hit one of two free throws to bump Douglas' lead to 53-51.
On Sutherlin's next possession, Bodine drove into the lane and passed out to Kolbi Stinnett, who hit the game-winning triple.
The Trojans had one last chance to either tie or take the lead with mere seconds remaining, but Brandon Willard was called for an offensive foul while driving the baseline and colliding with Sutherlin's Brandon Woods.
"It was just a really good high school basketball game," Craig Stinnett said. "It was close all the way through, both teams hitting big shots."
"For our kids to be able to push and challenge a team of that caliber on their court, it was a sour taste to not come away with the win," Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said.
For Kolbi Stinnett, it couldn't have been a more perfect finish to a chaotic senior sports season, and a finish to a journey with his fellow seniors, many of which have been playing basketball together since the fourth grade.
"We talked a lot about that this week, that this was going to be our last week together," said coach Stinnett, who coached that same group through most of their youth.
"I couldn't ask for a more fun group to play with," Kolbi Stinnett said. "Yeah, it's awesome to be going out like (Friday's win), but we've spent all these years building relationships, and that's what I'll take away. This group is one of a kind."
Bodine finished with a game-high 26 points — including seven 3-pointers — for the Bulldogs (5-6, 4-4 FWL), while Josh Davis posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kolbi Stinnett also had eight assists.
Jacob Fay paced the Trojans with 23 points — with five 3-pointers — while Page added 11 points in addition to a solid defensive effort.
Douglas will be participating in what is being called the Class 3A version of the NCAA's "National Invitation Tournament," essentially an eight-team, single-elimination tournament one step below the state tournament. The Trojans will face Harrisburg at Amity High School at 9:15 p.m. Monday, with the winner taking on either Amity or Nestucca Tuesday.
DOUGLAS (53) — Jacob Fay 23, Page 11, Nielsen 7, Wilson 6, Willard 4, Anderson 2, West, Dunstan, Jones. Totals 19 7-9 53.
SUTHERLIN (54) — Collin Bodine 26, Davis 16, Stinnett 8, Wattman 4, Smalley, T. Woods, B. Woods, Pacini. Totals 19 6-12 54.
Douglas;5;17;16;15;—;53
Sutherlin;9;17;13;15;—;54
3-point Goals — Doug. 8 (Fay 5, Wilson 2, Nielsen 1), Suth. 10 (Bodine 7, Stinnett 2, Wattman 1). Total Fouls — Doug. 15, Suth. 18. Fouled Out — Nielsen, Davis, Pacini.
JV Score — Douglas won.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.