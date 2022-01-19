YONCALLA — Junior point guard Landon Kruzic turned in his best game of the season on Tuesday, leading the Days Creek boys basketball team to a 56-38 win over Yoncalla in a Skyline League game at Duncan Court.

Kruzic finished with a career-high 18 points and added five assists as the Wolves improved to 4-7 overall and 2-1 in the Skyline North.

Kruzic hit two of his four 3-pointers and had 10 points in the first quarter, staking Days Creek to a 23-3 lead. Keith Gaskell scored seven of his 13 points in the first period and sophomore Kacey Benefiel contributed seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter.

“That was good to see Landon have a big game,” Days Creek coach James Ellis said. “He’s got the ability.”

The Eagles (2-9, 1-3 North) got 10 points apiece from Ashton Hardy and Tristen Herrera. Gavin Forthman chipped in nine points for Yoncalla.

“It’s always nice to get a road win,” Ellis said. “Our defense was the key. We got out and pressed and got some transition buckets.”

Days Creek returns to league play Wednesday night, hosting No. 10-ranked North Douglas (7-5, 3-0 North). Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

“We’ll have to be firing on all cylinders,” Ellis said, previewing the matchup. “It’ll have to be our best defensive night. (North Douglas) can score from all positions. They have two of the best players in the league in (Keagan) Mast and (Ray) Gerrard.”

Yoncalla will host Riddle Saturday.

DAYS CREEK (56) — Landon Kruzic 18, Gaskell 13, K. Benefiel 12, Anderson 6, Reedy 3, Buckner 2, Jenks 1, Geiger 1, Harris, B. Benefiel. Totals 23 3-10 56.

YONCALLA (38) — Ashton Hardy 10, Tristen Herrera 10, Forthman 9, Williams 5, Marquez 4, Martinez, McMillin. Totals 14 8-16 38.

D. Creek 23 9 11 13 — 56

Yoncalla 3 12 8 15 — 38

3-Point Shots — D.C. 7 (Kruzic 4, K. Benefiel 2, Gaskell 1), Yon. 2 (Herrera). Total Fouls — D.C. 13, Yon. 13.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.