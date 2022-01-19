Days Creek junior guard Landon Kruzic leads a fast break during first half play against Yoncalla at Duncan Court in Yoncalla on Tuesday. Kruzic finished with a career-high 18 points and added five assists in the Wolves’ 56-38 Skyline League win.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review photos
Days Creek’s Michael Jenks shoots amidst Yoncalla defenders Trent Williams (12), Gavin Forthman (11) and Ashton Hardy during first half play in Yoncalla on Tuesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Days Creek post Greg Reedy fights for a rebound against Yoncalla’s Ashton Hardy during the first half in Yoncalla on Tuesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review photos
Days Creek post Greg Reedy shoots in the paint during first half play against Yoncalla in Yoncalla on Tuesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Yoncalla guard Ashton Hardy dribbles between Days Creek defenders Landon Kruzic (13) and Kacey Benefiel during first half play in Yoncalla on Tuesday. Hardy scored 10 points in the Eagles’ 56-38 loss.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Days Creek boys basketball head coach James Ellis looks on during Tuesday night’s game in Yoncalla.
YONCALLA — Junior point guard Landon Kruzic turned in his best game of the season on Tuesday, leading the Days Creek boys basketball team to a 56-38 win over Yoncalla in a Skyline League game at Duncan Court.
Kruzic finished with a career-high 18 points and added five assists as the Wolves improved to 4-7 overall and 2-1 in the Skyline North.
Kruzic hit two of his four 3-pointers and had 10 points in the first quarter, staking Days Creek to a 23-3 lead. Keith Gaskell scored seven of his 13 points in the first period and sophomore Kacey Benefiel contributed seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter.
“That was good to see Landon have a big game,” Days Creek coach James Ellis said. “He’s got the ability.”
The Eagles (2-9, 1-3 North) got 10 points apiece from Ashton Hardy and Tristen Herrera. Gavin Forthman chipped in nine points for Yoncalla.
“It’s always nice to get a road win,” Ellis said. “Our defense was the key. We got out and pressed and got some transition buckets.”
Days Creek returns to league play Wednesday night, hosting No. 10-ranked North Douglas (7-5, 3-0 North). Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
“We’ll have to be firing on all cylinders,” Ellis said, previewing the matchup. “It’ll have to be our best defensive night. (North Douglas) can score from all positions. They have two of the best players in the league in (Keagan) Mast and (Ray) Gerrard.”
Yoncalla will host Riddle Saturday.
DAYS CREEK (56) — Landon Kruzic 18, Gaskell 13, K. Benefiel 12, Anderson 6, Reedy 3, Buckner 2, Jenks 1, Geiger 1, Harris, B. Benefiel. Totals 23 3-10 56.
