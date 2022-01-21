DAYS CREEK — Junior point guard Landon Kruzic posted a triple-double as the Days Creek boys basketball team routed visiting Glendale 80-42 on Friday night in a Skyline League game.
Kruzic hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Keith Gaskell scored 20 points, while Greg Reedy added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Wolves (5-8, 3-2 Skyline North).
Days Creek led 49-32 at halftime. David Lovaglio led the Pirates (7-4, 3-2 South) with 17 points and Eban Hoolahan had 11 points.
"We moved the ball better and hit some shots tonight. We were able to get some points in transition and played some pretty good defense," D.C. coach James Ellis said. "I don't remember one of my players having a triple-double since Jared Dunn (a 2001 graduate). Landon's coming into his own."
Days Creek will travel to Grants Pass Saturday to face New Hope Christain. Glendale travels to Powers Tuesday.
GLENDALE (42) — David Lovaglio 19, Hoolahan 11, Martin 6, L. Moody 6, Barba, M. Moody, Ring, Bellando, McCoy, Cawley. Totals 13 11-17 42.
DAYS CREEK (80) — Keith Gaskell 20, Kruzic 18, Reedy 17, Stufflebeam 6, K. Benefiel 5, Jenks 4, B. Benefiel 3, Geiger 3, Harris 2, Anderson 2, Denson, Buckner. Totals 31 10-18 80.
Glendale;15;17;9;1;—;42
D. Creek;26;23;20;11;—;80
3-Point Shots — Gle. 5 (Lovaglio 3, Hoolahan 1, Martin 1), D.C. 8 (Kruzic 4, K. Benefiel 1, B. Benefiel 1, Gaskell 1, Geiger 1). Total Fouls — Gle. 15, D.C. 15. Fouled Out — L. Moody. Technical Fouls — Glendale, Lovaglio, L. Moody.
