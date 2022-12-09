DIXONVILLE — The Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs nearly pulled themselves out of a 20-point deficit in the second half, but fell just short in a 56-55 nonleague boys basketball loss to visiting Illinois Valley Friday.
"We didn't play very clean in the first half, but were a totally different team in the second half," Monarchs coach Brian Ferguson said.
Daniel Polk scored 23 of his game-high 25 points in the first half for the Cougars before running into foul trouble and sitting out most of the fourth quarter.
Jazon Ames led UVC (2-3) with 21 points, while Logan Anderson chipped in 11 points and Ty Hellenthal scored 10.
The Monarchs are home against Siletz Valley Saturday.
ILLINOIS VALLEY (56) — Daniel Polk 25, Bruner 15, Dugas 6, Talty 4, J. Connell 2, Forsythe-Elder 2, Shirley 2, N. Connell. Totals 24 5-11 56.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (55) — Jazon Ames 21, Anderson 11, Hellenthal 10, A. Phillips 6, McAfee 4, Saylor 3, Parker, Simonson. Totals 23 6-9 55.
I. Valley;21;20;10;5;—;56
UVC;12;12;12;19;—;55
3-Point Goals — I.V. 3 (Bruner 2, Polk 1), UVC 3 (Ames 2, Anderson 1). Total Fouls — I.V. 13, UVC 16. Fouled Out — Polk, Ames.
JV Score — Illinois Valley 39, UVC 36.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
