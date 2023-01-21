WINSTON — Junior guard Dylan Manuel continued his hot shooting for Douglas, scoring 24 points with eight 3-pointers in an 85-57 rout of North Valley in a Far West League boys basketball game on Saturday.
Sophomore post Jason Stiles added 18 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Trojans (11-4, 6-1 FWL), who are tied with South Umpqua for first place in the North Division.
Kahiki Nielsen had 15 points, five boards and four steals, Austin Bodenhamer contributed nine points and seven rebounds, Brayden West dished out eight assists and made four steals, and Seth Rincon had four steals and four blocked shots in the win.
Dane Kissel led the Knights (7-9, 4-3) with 13 points.
"This was our seventh game in 11 days and fourth this week, and the kids showed up with good energy and were dialed into the game plan," Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said. "I'm proud of them. Dylan (Manuel) has always been able to shoot, it's just a matter of getting opportunities."
Douglas travels to Lakeview Wednesday.
NORTH VALLEY (57) — Dane Kissel 13, Cartwright 12, Lauby 7, Gareau 6, Duran 6, Smith 7, Jones 5, Dubowsky 1, Shallenberger. Totals 20 13-23 57.
DOUGLAS (85) — Dylan Manuel 24, Stiles 18, Nielsen 15, Bodenhamer 9, Willis 6, Rincon 6, Metianu 4, West 3. Totals 34 5-9 85.
N. Valley;9;19;13;16;—;57
Douglas;15;27;16;27;—;85
3-Point Goals — N.V. 4 (Kissel 3, Jones 1), Dou. 12 (Manuel 8, Rincon 2, Bodenhamer 1, Nielsen 1). Total Fouls — N.V. 12, Dou. 20. Fouled Out — Willis.
JV Score — Douglas def. North Valley.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
