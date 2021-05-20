COOS BAY — The Sutherlin boys basketball team opened its 2021 spring season on Thursday night with a 51-46 nonleague loss to Marshfield at the Pirate Palace.
Mason Ainsworth led the Class 4A Pirates with 18 points and Pierce Davidson had 15.
Collin Bodine finished with 13 points, Trevin Wattman scored 12 and Kolbi Stinnett added 10 for the Bulldogs. Bodine and Stinnett each made a pair of 3-pointers. Josh Davis contributed seven points.
Sutherlin is scheduled to play two games on Saturday in Junction City, first against Pleasant Hill and later versus Junction City.
— Dan Bain contributed to this report
SUTHERLIN (46) — Collin Bodine 13, Wattman 12, Stinnett 10, Davis 7, Lahley 2, B. Woods 2, Smalley, T. Woods, Cervantes. Totals 16 10-12 46.
MARSHFIELD (51) — Mason Ainsworth 18, Davidson 15, Niblett 10, Waterman 7, Swinson 1, Pederson, Montiel. Totals 16 15-20 51.
Sutherlin;10;14;10;12;—;46
Marshfield;11;11;18;11;—;51
3-Point Shots — Suth. 4 (Bodine 2, Stinnett 2), Mar. 4 (Ainsworth 2, Davidson 2). Total Fouls — Suth. 17, Mar. 10. Technical Foul — Marshfield bench.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.