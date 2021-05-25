GRANTS PASS — Senior guard Matthew Parker scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half and the Roseburg boys basketball team handed Grants Pass a 57-47 loss on Monday night in a Southern Oregon Conference regional game at Heater-Newman Gym.
Parker, coming off a 26-point performance against Crater Friday, hit five 3-pointers for the second straight game.
The Indians (2-2) also got a lift offensively from sophomore Hunter Fullerton, who made two treys and scored 12 points, and freshman Mykah Mendoza, who finished with 10. Senior Attreyu Pinard grabbed 11 rebounds.
Roseburg had 21 points in the fourth quarter.
"We moved the ball a lot better tonight and did a better job of attacking the basket," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. "Defensively, we made some improvements from the last few games."
The Tribe played without senior Zach Martin (elbow) and junior Carson Six injured a knee against the Cavemen (1-2) and the severity of his injury wasn't known.
Brandin Ziegler led Grants Pass with 14 points and Trent Anderson scored 11.
Roseburg is scheduled to play at North Medford Thursday.
ROSEBURG (57) — Matthew Parker 23, Pinard 4, Mendoza 10, J. Parker 2, Six 2, Fullerton 12, Wilder, Stedman 4. Totals 19 12-16 57.
GRANTS PASS (47) — Brandin Ziegler 14, T. Anderson 11, M. Anderson 7m Alderson, Bennett 3, Polen 1, Robertson 2, Sawyer 4, Brandes 5. Totals 18 7-9 47.
3-Point Shots — Ros. 7 (M. Parker 5, Fullerton 2), G.P. 4 (T. Anderson, M. Anderson, Bennett, Ziegler). Total Fouls — Rose. 11, G.P. 15.
JV Score — Grants Pass 49, Roseburg 43.
Freshman — Grants Pass won.
