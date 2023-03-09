Mykah Mendoza highlighted five Roseburg High School basketball players receiving All-Southwest Conference honors for the 2022-23 season.
Mendoza was named to the all-conference first team after leading the Roseburg boys in scoring with a season average of 20 points per game.
The 6-foot-3 junior set a new school record with 48 points in a win against South Eugene on Feb. 17 and finished as the second-leading scorer in the Southwest Conference behind South Medford’s Boden Howell (22.1).
Howell, a sophomore for the Panthers, shared Player of the Year honors with teammate Jackson Weiland, who was also named the SWC’s Defensive Player of the Year.
South Medford head coach James Wightman was named the Coach of the Year after the Panthers went undefeated through Southwest Conference play.
The Roseburg boys landed a total of four players on the all-conference list after finishing second in the Southwest Conference standings and going 16-9 overall.
Senior Hunter Fullerton was Roseburg’s second-leading scorer and earned his first all-conference selection, landing on the second team. He averaged 11.3 points and a team-high 1.7 steals per game.
Fellow seniors Carter Stedman and Boston Williams were both honorable mention selections.
Roseburg senior Amy Carpenter was the lone all-conference selection for the RHS girls. She helped lead the Indians to a 7-14 overall record, the most wins since the 2017-18 season.
Southwest Conference
Basketbatll All-Conference
BOYS
Player of the Year — Jackson Weiland, jr., South Medford; Boden Howell, soph., South Medford.
Defensive Player of the Year — Jackson Weiland, jr., South Medford.
Coach of the Year — James Wightman, South Medford.
First Team
Jackson Weiland, jr., South Medford; Boden Howell, soph., South Medford; Mykah Mendoza, jr., Roseburg; Mason Bennett, sr., Grants Pass; Solomon Nice, sr., South Eugene; Antonio Orozco, sr., North Medford; Luke Leighton, sr., Sheldon.
Secon Team
Landyn Bryant, jr., South Eugene; Hunter Fullerton, sr., Roseburg; Luke Morgan, jr., Grants Pass; Rocco Graziano, soph., Sheldon; Cameron Sewell, sr., South Medford.
Honorable Mention
Houston Klug, jr., North Medford; India Mohiuddin, jr., Sheldon; Carter Stedman, sr., Roseburg; Braydon Long, jr., Willamette; Deacon Edgar, sr., South Medford; Trey Saunders, jr., South Eugene; Owen Cramer, jr., Sheldon; Michael Small, sr., Willamette; Boston Williams, sr., Roseburg; Cade Brandes, sr., Grants Pass; Tobias Akpan, soph., South Medford; Andrew Plankenhorn, jr., North Medford; Gavin McLean, jr., Grans Pass; Koen Thurman, jr., South Eugene; Corban Young, sr., North Medford.
GIRLS
Player of the Year — Donovyn Hunter, sr., South Medford.
Defensive Player of the Year — Donovyn Hunter, sr., South Medford.
Coach of the Year — Tom Cole, South Medford.
First Team
Brook Anderson, jr., Grants Pass; Brynn Smith, soph., Willamette; Kendall Fealey, sr., South Medford; Beaux Bruegman, sr., Sheldon; Diamond Wright, soph., Sheldon.
Second Team
Brooklyn Wakefield, jr., Grants Pass; Maddy Warburg, soph., Willamette; Sara Schmerbach, soph., South Medford; Tatum Schmerbach, sr., South Medford; Taylor Young, fr., South Medford.
Honorable Mention
Victoria Nguyen, soph., Willamette; Ali Stevens, sr., North Medford; Isabella Harms, soph., Willamette; Kinley Pappas, jr., Sheldon; Amy Carpenter, sr., Roseburg; Kim Ceron, jr, South Medford; Morgan Raleigh, soph., Sheldon; Harper Wagner, soph., Willamette; Sophie Mock, sr., Grants Pass; Raegan Bruner, sr., Grants Pass; Mia Thompson, soph., Grants Pass; Rowan Davis, jr., South Eugene; Olivia Boger, soph., North Medford; Ivy Proudfoot, sr., South Eugene; Caileigh Raines, fr., North Medford.
