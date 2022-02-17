Roseburg’s Mykah Mendoza and Boston Williams both set new season-high scoring marks on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough for the Indians boys basketball team in a 58-53 nonconference home loss to the Aloha Warriors.
Mendoza scored a game-high 24 points and Williams sank four 3-point shots to add 12 points for Roseburg (6-13).
The Tribe went back-and-forth with Aloha (8-13) as both teams tried to figure each other out. Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said Aloha’s length and zone defense caused issues for the Indians throughout stretches of the game.
“Once we (started to figure it out) and we started moving the ball like we’re capable of, then we got some good looks out of it,” Humphreys said.
Neither team led by more than four points in the first half, but Aloha built a big lead in the third quarter that provided enough cushion to avoid letting Roseburg pull off a comeback.
The Warriors finished the third quarter on an 11-0 run to lead 45-36 going to the fourth. Sidney Jones and Hunter Reeve each scored seven points in the period and both finished with a team-high 17 points.
The lead was stretched to its widest margin at 48-38 on a 3-pointer by Aloha senior Anthony Liggins early in the fourth quarter.
Roseburg cut the deficit down to just two points thanks to a pair of 3-point shots by Williams and two free throws by Carson Six, but that would be as close as the Indians would get the rest of the way.
“They were definitely physical and we didn’t quite match their physicality,” Humphreys said. “In the second half we let them get a bunch of (offensive) boards and that kind of cost us.”
Up next, Roseburg will return to Southwest Conference play with a trip to Eugene to face South Eugene in the Purple Pit on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 3 p.m.
