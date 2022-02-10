Sophomore Mykah Mendoza sank a pair of free throws with one second remaining to give Roseburg a 46-44 win over Sheldon in a Southwest Conference boys basketball game on Thursday night.
Fans were on their feet at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium as the Indians rallied from an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to stun the Irish. Roseburg (6-11, 3-3 SWC) ended the game on a 13-0 run and held Sheldon (5-12, 1-5) scoreless for the final seven and a half minutes.
Boston Williams hit a 3-point field goal with about 3:30 left to go in the game to tie the score at 44-44 and it remained tied into the closing seconds as both teams went conservative and ran time off the clock.
Sheldon’s Landyn Bryant had a chance to win the game in regulation, but was off target with a fadeaway jumper in the lane.
Mendoza snagged the rebound and it looked like Roseburg’s Danil Olson was trying to call a timeout, but play continued with just seconds to go. Mendoza attempted a desperation heave from well beyond halfcourt and was fouled in the process, leading to his game-winning free throws.
“I tried calling a timeout as quickly as I possibly could, but unfortunately for Sheldon the refs didn’t see that and Mykah got a huge shot off,” Olson said. “Even though it didn’t go in, he got fouled. So I’m just so happy for him.”
The final seconds of a close game of course led to some mixed feelings from those in attendance, but Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys felt the ruling from the officials on the critical final foul call was cut-and-dry.
“The guy just tomahawk- chopped (Mendoza). It was clear as day. You see (Mendoza’s) arm, he’s going to have a welt tomorrow,” Humphreys said.
Mendoza finished with just six points, but they were the biggest of maybe his whole season.
“I was definitely nervous. It was only the second time I’ve been put into a situation like that,” Mendoza said.
Humphreys remembers the first time Mendoza was asked to win the game at the line.
“Freshman year he hit a couple of free throws to win a game … When it comes down to it, as far as being focused, (Mendoza has) played enough basketball. He’s a guy I’d put to the line every time,” Roseburg’s third-year coach said.
Olson has been another guy that has been reliable for the Indians as of late. The senior powered Roseburg with his fourth consecutive game of 20 or more points. He finished with a game-high 22 points, which set a new season-high.
“I think our team is finally starting to mesh together and our team chemistry is at the best it’s ever been this season,” Olson said.
Roseburg is heating up at the right time. The Indians hold the edge in the battle for the third playoff spot in the SWC. The win over Sheldon gives Roseburg sole possession of third place and the Indians have wins over each of the three teams behind them in the standings.
Up next, Roseburg hosts first place South Medford on Friday. The No. 5-ranked Panthers are 5-0 in conference play and have won nine straight games.
The contest gets underway at 6:45 p.m.
SHELDON (44) — Nate Kokkeler 9, Rubino 5, Frey 8, Line 4, Bryant 5, Leighton, Graziano 6, Cramer 3, Winger 4. Totals 17 3-5 44.
ROSEBURG (46) — Danil Olson 22, Mendoza 6, Stedman, Wilder 2, Pike 5, Williams 5, Fullerton 2, Six 4. Totals 17 9-13 46.
Sheldon 15 16 10 3 — 44
Roseburg 11 13 9 13 — 46
3-Point Shots — Shel. 7 (Graziano 2, Kokkeler 1, Rubino 1, Frey 1, Bryant 1, Cramer 1). Rose. 3 (Olson 2, Williams 1). Total Fouls — Shel. 16, Rose. 11.
