Milo Adventist boys rout Glendale, 79-47
The News-Review
Tom Eggers
Sports Editor
Dec 1, 2022

GLENDALE — The Glendale Pirates opened their boys basketball season on Thursday with a 79-47 loss to the Milo Adventist Mustangs at Carl Ford Memorial Gym.

No game statistics were provided by Glendale.

The Pirates are scheduled to face New Hope Christian at the New Hope Showdown Friday in Grants Pass.

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
