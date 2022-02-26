GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg boys basketball team had its chances to finish off a comeback on the road against the Grants Pass Cavemen, but the Indians couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities in a 49-46 Southwest Conference loss at Heater-Neuman Gymnasium Friday.
Roseburg (7-15 overall, 4-5 SWC) overcame a 10-point deficit in the first half and an eight-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to get within one possession of tying the game in the final minute of regulation.
A coast-to-coast dunk by Roseburg’s Danil Olson cut the Cavemen lead to just three points with 12 seconds remaining. The Indians needed a steal and forced a bad pass on the ensuing inbound play.
Olson intercepted the pass near midcourt and RHS had a chance for a game-tying shot, but the senior promptly turned the ball over with a bad pass that was taken away by Grants Pass junior Cade Brandes.
Brandes could have iced the game at the free throw line, but he missed both chances and the Indians still had six seconds left for a desperation shot at forcing overtime. Olson’s halfcourt heave was off the mark and the Cavemen hung on for the win on senior night.
“I felt like for the most part we were pretty locked in for the majority of the game,” Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. Although, the third-year coach did admit that the team got a little overwhelmed by the pressure of the moment late in the game.
“It’s a little different when you’re clawing and fighting from behind. Guys get a little bit more nervous and a little bit tighter and they don’t play as loose and free.”
Dylan Neufeld led Grants Pass (8-14; 4-6) with a game-high 30 points. The senior guard made three 3-pointers and was 7-for-9 at the charity stripe.
No other player for Grants Pass scored more than five points.
Olson led Roseburg with 14 points and Carson Six added nine. The Indians were 8-for-13 at the free throw line, another missed opportunity, according to Humphreys.
The win moved Grants Pass within half a game of Roseburg for third place in the SWC. The Indians will play second place North Medford in the regular season finale on Saturday.
Despite the possibility of finishing with an identical league record as Grants Pass, the Roseburg boys have clinched the third playoff spot out of the Southwest Conference by virtue of the league’s tiebreakers.
It will be Roseburg’s first playoff berth since the 2018-19 season.
ROSEBURG (46) — Danil Olson 14, Mendoza 2, Wilder 2, Pike 6, Williams 7, Fullerton 4, Vredenburg 2, Six 9. Totals 18 8-13 46.
GRANTS PASS (49) — Dylan Neufeld 30, Isley 1, Alderson 3, Bennett 5, Gladbach, Polen 5, Jessee 2, Sawyer, Brandes 1, Morgan 2. 15 14-23 49.
3-Point Shots — Rose. 2 (Williams, Fullerton). G.P. 5 (Neufeld 3, Alderson 1, Polen 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 22, G.P. 15.
