Myrtle Point rallies past Days Creek boys, 68-60 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 17, 2023 Feb 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH BEND — Myrtle Point outscored Days Creek 22-8 in the fourth quarter and defeated the Wolves 68-60 in the Skyline League Boys Basketball Tournament on Friday night at North Bend High School.Howard Blanton scored 18 points for the Bobcats (16-8 overall), who trailed by six entering the fourth period. Andreas Villanueva added 15 points.Keith Gaskell led the Wolves (13-12) with 23 points. Landon Kruzic contributed 17 points and sophomore Keegan Stufflebeam scored 13. M.P. converted 16 of 32 free throws, while Days Creek was 8 of 13."We broke down on defense and they beat us on the boards. We gave up 17 offensive rebounds," Days Creek coach James Ellis said. "We couldn't get stops when we needed to."Days Creek will play Elkton (19-7) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. DAYS CREEK (60) — Keith Gaskell 23, Kruzic 17, K. Stufflebeam 13, Hopkins 4, Geiger 2, Jenks 1, Harris, C. Stufflebeam. Totals 24 8-13 60.MYRTLE POINT (68) — Howard Blanton 18, Villanueva 15, Backman 8, Edwards 10, Sproul 10, Detzler 3, Bates 4. Totals 24 16-32 68.D. Creek;11;20;21;8;—;60M. Point;16;17;13;22;—;683-Point Goals — D.C. 4 (Kruzic 2, K. Stufflebeam 2), M.P. 4 (Sproul 2, Villanueva 1, Edwards 1). Total Fouls — D.C. 23, M.P. 15. Fouled Out — Hopkins. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Printing Physics Electricity Botany Zoology Job Market Basketball Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Update: All lanes on Interstate 5 reopens near Exit 124 following overturned semi-truck A frozen Diamond Lake offers some great ice fishing opportunities in Douglas County Death Notices for February 16, 2023 Roseburg man arrested on assault charges after fight Death Notices for February 12, 2023 Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News GRAND CANYON 94, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 84 Grand Canyon 94, Abilene Christian 84 No. 3 Stanford 50, No. 25 Southern Cal 47 No. 3 Stanford 50, No. 25 Southern Cal 47 Women's Top 25 Fared
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.