Myrtle Point rolls past Yoncalla boys, 77-33 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 6, 2023 Jan 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save YONCALLA — Andreas Villanueva scored 18 points and Logan Backman added 16 as Myrtle Point defeated Yoncalla 77-33 in the Skyline League boys basketball opener for both teams on Friday at Duncan Court.The Bobcats (5-7, 1-0 Skyline) led 42-20 at halftime.Ashton Hardy led the Eagles (4-7, 0-1) with 19 points."Myrtle Point is tough. They're one of the best passing teams we've played," Yoncalla coach Don Hakala said. "They have great ball movement and are unselfish."Yoncalla travels to Port Orford Saturday to meet Pacific. MYRTLE POINT (77) — Andreas Villanueva 18, Backman 16, Hermann 11, Edwards 10, Detzler 7, Bates 6, Jellum 5, Angulo 2, Blanton 2, Sproul. Totals 26 13-17 77. YONCALLA (33) — Ashton Hardy 19, Leary 7, Holmes 4, McMullin 3, Churchwell, Rosen, McGrath. Totals 10 13-23 33.M. Point;18;24;22;13;—;77Yoncalla;12;8;6;7;—;333-Point Goals — M.P. 12 (Villanueva 5, Blackman 4, Edwards 2, Detzler 1), Yon. 0. Total Fouls — M.P. 20, Yon. 15.JV Score — Myrtle Point 25, Yoncalla 8 (two quarters). Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Myrtle Hermann Andreas Villanueva Sport Ball Team Boys Bate Yoncalla Logan Backman Skyline Point Opener Don Hakala Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Most Popular Labor of love: Big brother rebuilds heavenly little sister's dream car Death Notices for January 1, 2023 CHI Mercy Health welcomes first baby of the new year Two Douglas County men die in crash Ronald Ray Powell Sr. Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Hot start lifts South Umpqua boys to 73-28 blowout of Glide No. 7 North Douglas boys blast Pacific 84-16 in Skyline opener Kelley's season-high 19 leads South Umpqua girls past Glide, 45-37 Days Creek boys shut down Powers, 61-27 UVC girls blast Riddle in Skyline opener, 43-10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.