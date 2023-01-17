Myrtle Point tops Days Creek boys, 56-50 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 17, 2023 Jan 17, 2023 Updated 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MYRTLE POINT — The Days Creek boys basketball team dropped a 56-50 decision to Myrtle Point in a nonleague game on Tuesday night.Trace Edwards scored 19 points and Howard Blanton contributed 16 for the Bobcats (9-7, 4-0 Skyline), who outscored Days Creek 17-9 in the third quarter.Keith Gaskell led the Wolves (5-8, 3-1 Skyline) with 16 points. Freshman Zane Hopkins had 11 points and Landon Kruzic chipped in 10.Days Creek is scheduled to host Pacific Friday in a league contest.DAYS CREEK (50) — Keith Gaskell 16, Hopkins 11, Kruzic 10, Jenks 5, K. Stufflebeam 4, Buckner 4, Harris, Ladd, Geiger. Totals 18 10-15 50. MYRTLE POINT (56) — Trace Edwards 19, Blanton 16, Villanueva 7, Backman 4, Sproul 5, Detzler 3, Bates 2, Hitner, Sanchez, Hermann, Parker. Totals 16 21-32 56.D. Creek;10;15;9;16;—;50M. Point;15;13;17;11;—;563-Point Goals — D.C. 4 (Hopkins 2, Buckner 1, Kruzic 1), M.P. 5 (Edwards). Total Fouls — D.C. 21, M.P. 12. Fouled Out — Villanueva. Technical Foul — Villanueva.JV Score — Myrtle Point def. Days Creek. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hermann Parker Hydrography Sport Boys Myrtle Days Creek D.c. Foul Technical Foul Good Showing Sproul Point Howard Blanton Basketball Trace Edwards Zane Hopkins Landon Kruzic Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Forest Engineer & Road Administrator Most Popular 2023 in full swing in Downtown Roseburg Lifetime of curiosity leads to massive discovery by Roseburg High School graduate Tribes voices heard on fate of North Umpqua hatchery steelhead program Two cars totaled, one catches fire in Wednesday crash Death Notices for January 12, 2023. Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Hampered by bad hip, Nadal out in 2nd Rd of Australian Open Roseburg boys play their brand, streak past North Medford 95-74 Roseburg girls beat North Medford 50-42 in overtime, notch first conference win since 2018 Top 25 Fared Myrtle Point handles Days Creek girls, 46-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.