New Hope Christian beats Yoncalla boys, 69-49

TOM EGGERS
News-Review Sports Editor

Jan 5, 2023

YONCALLA — Jayden Smotherman scored 25 points and New Hope Christian handed the Yoncalla boys basketball team a 69-49 loss in a nonleague game on Wednesday night at Duncan Court.

The Warriors (5-1) outscored the Eagles 20-9 in the second quarter to take a 16-point lead at the break.

Ashton Hardy led Yoncalla (4-6) with 24 points before fouling out. Jayden Churchwell added nine points.

The Eagles are scheduled to host Myrtle Point at 7:30 p.m. Friday in their Skyline League opener.

NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (69) — Jayden Smotherman 25, D. Grim 16, Grace 16, Zumhofe 5, Regla 3, Garland 2, N. Grim 2. Totals 27 14-27 69.

YONCALLA (49) — Ashton Hardy 24, Churchwell 9, Leary 7, Holmes 6, Martinez 2, McMullin 1, McGrath, Rosen. Totals 20 9-24 49.

NHC;12;20;18;19;—;69
Yoncalla;7;9;18;15;—;49

Total Fouls — NHC 18, Yon. 17. Fouled Out — Zumhofe, Hardy, Leary.

JV Score — NHC 15, Yoncalla 12 (two quarters).

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
