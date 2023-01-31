New Hope Christian tops Riddle boys, 74-59 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 31, 2023 Jan 31, 2023 Updated 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GRANTS PASS — Sophomore guard Tucker Halstead scored 25 points, but it wasn't enough as the Riddle boys basketball team lost 74-59 to New Hope Christian in a Skyline League game on Tuesday night.Jayden Smotherman scored 33 points for the Warriors (13-5, 6-3 Skyline), who led 36-22 at halftime. Daniel Grim scored 16.Halstead scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. Leo Lopez scored nine of his 17 points in the fourth for the Irish (6-15, 2-7) and Jorden Palmer contributed 13 points.Riddle is scheduled to host No. 8-ranked North Douglas Friday.RIDDLE (59) — Tucker Halstead 25, Lopez 17, Palmer 13, P. Halstead 2, Wylie 2, Watson. Totals 23 6-10 59. NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (74) — Jayden Smotherman 33, D. Grim 16, Grace 11, Regla 6, Zumhofe 4, N. Grim 2, Pennington 2, Garland. Totals 32 9-11 74.Riddle;4;18;12;25;—;59NHC;17;19;20;18;—;743-Point Goals — Rid. 7 (Lopez 3, Palmer 3, T. Halstead 1), NHC 1 (N. Grim). Total Fouls — Rid. 12, NHC 8. Fouled Out — Wylie.JV Score — NHC 23, Riddle 20. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular Attempted murder suspect may be in Douglas County Timothy Mark Moll Roseburg man arrested after bizarre lotion theft Class action lawsuit filed against RV resort after surging rent Woman jailed, man sought in attempted murder Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg boys slam Sheldon 73-46, take sole possession of second place in SWC Sheldon defeats cold-shooting Roseburg girls, 45-16 Myrtle Point thumps Camas Valley boys, 62-38 NEVADA 75, NO. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE 66 Nevada 75, San Diego St. 66
