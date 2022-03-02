BAKER CITY — It was a heartbreaker for the North Douglas boys basketball team on Wednesday afternoon.
Sophomore guard Carter Nichols hit a 3-point field goal right before time expired, giving No. 1-seeded Crane a 44-41 win over the No. 8 Warriors in a quarterfinal game of the Class 1A state tournament at Baker High School.
The unbeaten Mustangs (29-0) moved into a semifinal game against Crosshill Christian at 1:30 p.m. Friday. North Douglas (20-8) dropped into an elimination game at 9 a.m. Thursday against Skyline League rival Riddle.
Crane held a 38-35 lead over North Douglas entering the fourth quarter, but a basket by Trenton Rabuck gave the Warriors a 39-38 advantage with 6:08 remaining. Ray Gerrard scored inside to put N.D. up by three with 4:29 left.
But the Warriors wouldn't score again. Nichols got the Mustangs within two by converting one of two free throws with 1:46 to go. Ty Taylor hit a pair of foul shots to tie it up at 41-41 with 6.5 seconds remaining.
North Douglas had possession and a chance for a final shot, but Keagan Mast was whistled for an offensive foul with 5 seconds left, giving the ball back to Crane.
That set up Nichols' heroics as he buried his 3-pointer with one-10th of a second on the clock.
"It's a tough one to swallow, for sure," North Douglas coach Jesse Leman said. "We had our chances, but let it slip away. It was a great shot (by Nichols), I thought we defended it well."
Nichols finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, while Cody Siegner added nine points and 10 boards for Crane, which shot 31% from the field.
Trenton Rabuck led the Warriors with 16 points, but missed two free throws in one-and-one situations in the last 35 seconds. Gerrard had a double-double with 10 points and 17 rebounds, and Mast chipped in six points.
Gerrard and Nichols were named the Moda Health players of the game.
North Douglas held a 32-16 advantage in points in the paint.
NORTH DOUGLAS (41) — Trenton Rabuck 7-12 0-4 16, Gant 2-4 0-0 4, Duncan 1-7 1-1 3, Mast 3-11 0-0 6, Gerrard 5-10 0-0 10, Reigard 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-46 1-5 41.
CRANE (44) — Carter Nichols 3-9 1-2 10, Siegner 3-11 2-2 9, Zander 3-9 0-0 7, Taylor 2-7 3-3 7, Clark 3-8 0-0 7, Krueger 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 15-48 8-9 44.
N. Douglas;12;14;9;6;—;41
Crane;15;11;12;6;—;44
3-Point Goals — N.D. 2-14 (Gant 0-1, Duncan 0-4, Mast 0-4, Rabuck 2-5), Crane 6-21 (Siegner 1-1, Zander 1-5, Nichols 3-8, Clark 1-6, Krueger 0-1). Total Fouls — N.D. 13, Crane 12. Fouled Out — Mast. Rebounds — N.D. 27 (Gerrard 17), Crane 33 (Siegner 10). Assists — N.D. 3, Crane 7 (Nichols, Clark 2). Turnovers — N.D. 14, Crane 15.
