MEDFORD — The No. 2-ranked Cascade Christian Challengers were a little too much for the Douglas Trojans on Saturday.
Sophomore guard Jaren Fronckowiak scored 18 points with six 3-pointers as the Challengers handed Douglas a 63-28 loss in a Far West League boys basketball game.
Cannon Anderson added 14 points and Peyton Maurer scored 11 for Cascade Christian (16-2, 10-0 South), which remained undefeated in league play. C.C. led 36-15 at halftime.
Sophomore post Jason Stiles scored 13 points for the Trojans (13-5, 8-2 North), who still lead the North Division.
"They're an incredible basketball team. They're way better than they were last year," Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said of the Challengers. "They're bigger and longer, and more skilled at every position. I was impressed with their skill set and play, but discouraged by their behavior on the court."
Douglas is scheduled to host Glide next Saturday.
DOUGLAS (28) — Jason Stiles 13, Bodenhamer 5, Metianu 5, Manuel 3, Nielsen 2, West, Willis, Rincon. Totals 9 10-16 28.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (63) — Jaren Fronckowiak 18, Anderson 14, P. Maurer 11, Hall 10, Bryant 4, Brown 4, Richardson, Wallace, Hoffman 2, Farmer. Totals 24 4-5 63.
Douglas;9;6;8;5;—;28
C. Christian;10;26;20;7;—;63
3-Point Goals — Dou. 0, C.C. 11 (Fronckowiak 6, Anderson 2, Maurer 2, Hall 1). Total Fouls — Dou. 11, C.C. 12.
JV Score — Cascade Christian def. Douglas.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
