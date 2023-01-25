GLIDE — The second-ranked Cascade Christian Challengers, even without one of their key pieces, handled the Glide Wildcats on Wednesday night.
Sophomore guard Jaron Fronckowiak scored 21 points as the Challengers remained unbeaten in Far West League play with a 75-35 victory.
Cannon Anderson contributed 11 points for Cascade Christian (14-2, 8-0 FWL), which led 45-15 at halftime. The Challengers were without their 7-foot center, junior Austin Maurer, who didn't dress down due to an injury.
Coby Pope led the Wildcats (3-11, 1-7) with 12 points. Ty Davis chipped in eight points and sophomore Jayden Wiliams scored seven.
"(Cascade Christian) is solid all the way around. They deserve their ranking," Glide coach Jeff Eichenbusch said.
The Wildcats travel to Brookings-Harbor Friday.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (75) — Jaron Fronckowiak 21, Anderson 11, Hall 10, Bryant 10, Farmer 8, Richardson 7, P. Maurer 6, Westlake 2, Wallace, Hoffman, Kleker. Totals 32-62 7-9 75.
GLIDE (35) — Coby Pope 12, Davis 8, Williams 7, Swain 6, Chrisenbery 2, Eichenbusch, Standley, Miller, Smith. Totals 12-37 7-14 35.
C. Christian;24;21;19;11;—;75
Glide;7;8;16;4;—;35
3-Point Goals — C.C. 4 (Fronckowiak 3, Richardson 1), Glide 4 (Swain 2, Williams 1, Pope 1). Total Fouls — C.C. 14, Glide 9.
JV Score — Cascade Christian 65, Glide 12.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
