No. 8 North Douglas boys cruise to 80-17 win over Damascus Christian

DONOVAN BRINK
The News-Review

Jan 12, 2023

DRAIN — Four North Douglas boys scored in double figures as the No. 8-ranked Warriors felt little resistance in an 80-17 nonleague victory over visiting Damascus Christian Thursday night.

Ray Gerrard and Keagan Mast each scored 16 points for North Douglas, while Logan Gant finished with 15 and Jayden Montgomery scored 12.

The Warriors (7-5 overall) resume Skyline League play Friday at Glendale.

DAMASCUS CHRISTIAN (17) — Levi Schell 11, Adams 2, McClellan 2, Trost 2, Yektiurip, Curea, Tourville, Davis, Springer, Pemberton, Walsh. Totals 6 5-5 17.

NORTH DOUGLAS (80) — Ray Gerrard 16, Keagan Mast 16, Gant 15, Montgomery 12, Vaughn 6, Rabuck 5, Reigard 4, Humphrey 4, Alcantar 2, Duncan, Reed. Totals 36 6-10 80.

Damascus;6;4;5;2;—;17
North Douglas;19;21;19;21;—;80

3-point Goals — D.C. 0, N.D. 2 (Gant 2). Total Fouls — D.C. 7, N.D. 10.

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
