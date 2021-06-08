NORTH BEND — Spencer Barker scored 19 points and North Bend edged Roseburg 41-40 on Tuesday night in a nonleague boys basketball game.
The Indians (4-5) had three shots to win the contest in the closing seconds, but couldn't convert.
Brady Messner added 11 points for the Class 5A Bulldogs (3-6), who hit eight 3-pointers.
Freshman Mykah Mendoza led the Tribe with 14 points. Matthew Parker scored nine and Zach Martin chipped in six.
Roseburg led 28-21 at halftime, but only managed 12 points in the last two quarters.
Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys was disappointed with his team's lack of focus and intensity.
"They (Bulldogs) were the better team tonight," Humphreys said.
The Indians will be back in action Friday, hosting North Medford.
ROSEBURG (40) — Mykah Mendoza 14, Pinard 4, J. Parker 3, Stedman 4, M. Parker 9, Martin 6, Wilder, Williams. Totals 14 10-20 40.
NORTH BEND (41) — Spencer Barker 19, Jones 6, Wicks 3, Messner 11, Roberts 1, Gaul 1, Murdock, Forester, Edera. Totals 15 3-9 41.
Roseburg;11;17;4;8;—;40
North Bend;13;8;11;9;—;41
3-Point Shots — Rose. 2 (M. Parker, Mendoza), N.B. 8 (Barker 4, Messner 3, Wicks 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 15, N.B. 19. Technicals — Messner, Gaul.
JV Score — Roseburg won.
Freshman — Roseburg won.
