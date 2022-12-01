The South Umpqua boys basketball team didn't have a good shooting night, particularly at the free-throw line.
The Lancers opened their season Thursday with a 50-38 nonleague loss to the North Bend Bulldogs at the S.U. gym in Tri City.
South Umpqua shot 40% (8-for-20) at the charity stripe. North Bend (2-0) hit six 3-point field goals in the contest and the Lancers had none.
"We've had a lot of people sick in the last two weeks and haven't had a lot of practice time together," South Umpqua second-year coach Brian Johnson said. "We're trying to work the kinks out and hopefully our shooting comes around."
The Class 4A Bulldogs outscored South Umpqua 18-8 in the second quarter to take a 25-17 advantage at intermission.
"We tied it up in the third quarter, but it slipped away from us," Brian Johnson said. "North Bend is a quick team and puts pressure on the ball. It was a learning game and we'll get better."
Jalen Riddle led North Bend with 18 points and David Roberts had 12. Roberts converted three 3-pointers and Riddle made two.
Jace Page scored 21 points for the Lancers. Jace Johnson added six points.
Page, a 6-foot-4 junior, started at Douglas last year and was a first-team All-Far West League selection. Jace Johnson, a returning starter, is one of five seniors for S.U. and was second-team all-league last year.
The other seniors for the Lancers are Chase Briggs, Luke Smith, Bryce Eastridge and Declan Kelly.
"We've got some quick kids," Brian Johnson said. "We'll try to run the ball (in transition) and see what happens."
South Umpqua will face sixth-ranked Creswell in the Douglas Tournament Friday.
NORTH BEND (50) — Jalen Riddle 18, Roberts 12, Borras 6, Padgett 5, Flores 5, Hansen 4, Justice, Wicks, Bascom. Totals 16 12-21 50.
