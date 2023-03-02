North Douglas took care of business in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament on Thursday afternoon at Baker High School.
Ray Gerrard continued his outstanding senior season, getting 29 points, 18 rebounds, four blocked shots and two steals in the fifth-seeded Warriors' 65-48 victory over No. 4 Adrian.
The Warriors (23-5) advance to a semifinal game against No. 1 Crane (29-1), a 68-54 winner over No. 8 Trinity Lutheran, at 4:15 p.m. Friday. The Mustangs defeated North Douglas 44-41 in the quarterfinals last year en route to the state title.
Gerrard already had a double-double by halftime, finishing with 14 points and 10 boards as the Warriors led 41-37.
North Douglas wasn't able to pull away from the Antelopes (21-8) until the fourth quarter, scoring 14 of its 22 points at the free-throw line. Keagan Mast scored all seven of his points at the charity stripe in the period.
Logan Gant shined for the Warriors with 13 points and six rebounds. Trenton Rabuck added 12 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
"Pretty solid," North Douglas coach Jesse Leman said of his team's performance. "The game was closer than the score indicates. Ray (Gerrard) makes it easy on us, he got going early. Trenton (Rabuck) loves Baker City and always plays well here, and Logan (Gant) gave us some big points and is the driver of our defense."
The Warriors shot 43% (21-for-49) from the field and 78% (17-for-21) from the foul line. North Douglas had 32 points in the paint, while the Antelopes had 16.
Ashton Jephson led Adrian with 16 points and nine rebounds. Carter Bayes contributed 14 points, Robert Garza had 11 points and Jace Martin grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Antelopes shot 31% (19-for-61) from the field and only went to the foul line six times, making two.
Gerrard and Jephson were selected the Moda Players of the Game.
North Douglas takes an 18-game winning streak into its matchup with Crane, which has won 19 straight.
Carter Nichols scored 21 points for the Mustangs in their win over Trinity Lutheran. Cody Siegner had 16 points and eight rebounds.
"This is the team that we've wanted to play since last March," Leman said. "Crane is really good and really disciplined, and well-coached. If we keep our composure I like our chances. They're going to be tough to beat, but we know we can play with them."
The championship game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
NORTH DOUGLAS (65) — Ray Gerrard 10-16 9-11 29, Gant 4-7 5-7 13, Rabuck 5-9 0-1 12, Mast 0-6 7-8 7, Reigard 1-2 0-0 2, Montgomery 1-3 0-0 2, Vaughn 0-2 0-0 0, Duncan 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 21-27 65.
ADRIAN (48) — Ashton Jephson 6-19 1-2 16, Ca. Bayes 6-18 0-0 14, Garza 4-6 0-0 11, Jordan 1-3 0-2 2, Martin 1-10 0-0 2, Walker 1-4 0-2 2, Bertalotto 0-1 1-2 1, Amaral 0-0 0-0 0, Co. Bayes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 2-6 48.
N. Douglas;12;19;12;22;—;65
Adrian;8;19;8;13;—;48
3-Point Goals — N.D. 2-13 (Rabuck 2-3, Mast 0-3, Reigard 0-1, Montgomery 0-2, Duncan 0-4), Adrian 8-25 (Jephson 3-9, Garza 3-5, Ca. Bayes 2-9, Walker 0-1, Jordan 0-1). Total Fouls — N.D. 13, Adrian 22. Fouled Out — Martin. Rebounds — N.D. 38 (Gerrard 18), Adrian 35 (Martin 10). Assists — N.D. 8 (Mast 4), Adrian 8 (Ca. Bayes, Walker, Garza 2). Turnovers — N.D. 19, Adrian 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.