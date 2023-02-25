DRAIN — It wasn't pretty at times, but the Warriors got the job done.
Senior post Ray Gerrard scored 10 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter and the fifth-seeded North Douglas boys basketball team held on for a 54-48 victory over No. 12 Lost River on Saturday in a second-round game of the Class 1A boys basketball playoffs.
The win earned the Warriors (22-5) a berth in the state tournament, which begins Thursday at Baker High School. North Douglas will meet No. 4 Adrian (20-7), a 60-54 winner over No. 20 Myrtle Point, at 3:15 p.m. in a quarterfinal game.
"That's been a goal of ours from the get-go, and it's great to get there," North Douglas coach Jesse Leman said. "We're excited. We're going there to try and win the darn thing."
It was a tight game throughout, with North Douglas leading 30-25 at halftime. The Warriors struggled at the free-throw line, shooting 38% (8-for-21).
"Lost River is a really good team," Leman said. "I felt our defense was solid. If we would've hit a few more free throws, we could've iced the game earlier."
Cole Johnson led the Raiders (23-4) with 21 points.
The North Douglas boys will join the Warrior girls at the state tourney. The girls defeated Trinity Lutheran Friday to advance.
LOST RIVER (48) — Cole Johnson 21, Dunlea 8, McAuliffe 8, Halousek 4, Hartman 3, Dalton 2, Freeman 2, Parrish. Totals 20 7-16 48.
NORTH DOUGLAS (54) — Ray Gerrard 26, Mast 9, Gant 6, Vaughn 6, Rabuck 4, J. Montgomery 3, Duncan, Reigard. Totals 22 8-21 54.
