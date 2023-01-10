North Douglas boys bury Yoncalla, 74-17 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 10, 2023 Jan 10, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DRAIN — The seventh-ranked North Douglas boys basketball team bounced back from a 10-point loss at Myrtle Point with a convincing victory Tuesday, 74-17 over Yoncalla in a Skyline League game.Sophomore guard Jayden Montgomery scored a season-high 21 points for the Warriors (6-5, 2-1 Skyline), who led 41-9 at halftime. Keagan Mast had 12 points and Trenton Rabuck added nine.Ashton Hardy scored 11 points for the Eagles (5-8, 1-2)."We had good energy, a good home crowd and were able to build some positive momentum," N.D. coach Jesse Leman said.North Douglas will host Damascus Christian Thursday in a nonleague contest. Yoncalla will host Camas Valley Friday. YONCALLA (17) — Ashton Hardy 11, Leary 6, Rosen, Churchwell, Holmes, McGrath, Martinez, Elliott, McMullin. Totals 6 4-6 17. NORTH DOUGLAS (74) — Jayden Montgomery 21, Mast 12, Rabuck 9, Reigard 8, Gant 8, Gerrard 8, Vaughn 4, Reed 2, Humphrey 2, Duncan, Alcantar. Totals 33 5-9 74.Yoncalla;7;2;4;4;—;17N. Douglas;18;23;21;12;—;743-Point Goals — Yon. 1 (Hardy), N.D. 3 (Montgomery). Total Fouls — Yon. 8, N.D. 15.JV Score — North Douglas 44, Yoncalla 4 (two quarters). Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags N. Douglas Jayden Montgomery Sport Gerrard Duncan North Reed Boy Jesse Leman Crowd Momentum Ashton Hardy Point Keagan Mast Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Most Popular Specialty beers and new ownership at Bob’s Deli ‘This Place Rules’ is a uniquely American documentary Books Gallery: more than just books How illegal cannabis affects Douglas County, and what officials are doing to fix it Power struggle continues at Roseburg Senior Center Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Camas Valley girls down Powers, 41-27 New Hope Christian beats Days Creek girls, 40-22 Top 25 Fared San Diego St. 74, Nevada 65 NO. 23 SAN DIEGO STATE 74, NEVADA 65
