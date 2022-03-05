BAKER CITY — Keagan Mast hit a 3-pointer 49 seconds into the game and the North Douglas Warriors never trailed, blasting Nixyaawii, 62-48, to claim the fourth-place trophy in the Class 1A boys state basketball tournament Saturday morning at Baker High School.
The win was the second in three days after the Warriors (21-8) had their hearts ripped out by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer on the first night of the tournament, a 44-41 loss to top-seeded Crane.
"Looking at that (Crane) game, this feels like second place to us," North Douglas coach Jesse Leman said. "We let that game slip through our hands. We let one get away, and after watching everybody else, it feels like we should have been (in the final)."
Mast scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half as the Warriors (21-8) opened a 31-18 lead. In the third quarter, North Douglas big man Ray Gerrard took over.
Gerrard, who had been held to just four first-half points, scored 14 of his 21 total points in the third quarter as the Warriors pulled away to a lead which would grow to 28 points early in the fourth quarter. Gerrard also had a game-high 11 rebounds.
"We definitely came out hot and kept it going," Mast said of the Warriors' hot start. "(Gerrard) was there, but we were settling for 3s and they were falling."
Gerrard said he hadn't been feeling well in the first half, but got things going after halftime.
"They stopped doubling me and I started making my shots," said Gerrard, who finished 8-for-12 from the field for the game."
William Duncan went 4-for-7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points and six rebounds for North Douglas. Mast grabbed five boards, and Trenton Rabuck added seven points and five rebounds for the Warriors.
Leman cleared his bench with 4:56 remaining in the game and his Warriors leading 60-35.
The Warriors committed 23 turnovers, the only real blemish on Saturday morning's performance.
"We had a lot of unforced turnovers," Leman said. "That's what (Nixyaawii) wants you to do, make you play their style. They try to play chaotic and make you make mistakes. That makes them a tough team to play because you can fall into that trap pretty easily."
Baron Moses led the Golden Eagles (24-7) with 23 points while Coyote Jackson also hit double figures with 11. Dylan Abrahamson recorded six steals for Nixyaawii, which forced North Douglas into 23 turnovers.
North Douglas, with no seniors on this season's roster, fully expects to make a return trip to Baker City next March and finish the job.
"We're hoping to come back next year and take it all," Gerrard said. "There's a lot of good, young talent on this team."
NORTH DOUGLAS (62) — Ray Gerrard 8-12 4-7 21, Gant 1-3 0-0 3, Duncan 4-7 0-0 12, Mast 5-8 2-2 13, Rabuck 2-5 2-2 7, Reigard 1-1 0-0 2, Reed 1-3 0-0 2, Montgomery 1-1 0-0 2, Kallinger 0-3 0-0 0, Humphrey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-43 8-11 62.
NIXYAAWII (48) — Baron Moses 10-19 3-9 23, Abrahamson 4-12 0-0 9, Picard 0-3 0-0 0, Barkley 2-11 1-2 5, Jackson 4-9 2-4 11, Picard 0-0 0-0 0, Monaco 0-2 0-0 0, Schimmel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 6-15 48.
N. Douglas;21;10;19;12;—;62
Nixyaawii;9;9;14;16;—;48
3-Point Goals — N.D. 8-19 (Duncan 4-7, Gant 1-2, Mast 1-2, Rabuck 1-4, Gerrard 1-2, Kallinger 0-2), Nix. 2-15 (Abrahamson 1-6, Moses 0-3, Picard 0-1, Barkley 0-4, Jackson 1-1). Total Fouls — N.D. 12, Nix. 12. Rebounds — N.D. 37 (Gerrard 12), Nix. 26 (Barkley, Jackson 5). Assists — N.D. 9 (three with 2), Nix. 2 (two with 1). Steals — N.D. 5 (five with 1) Nix. 14 (Abrahamson 6). Turnovers — N.D. 23, Nix. 15.
