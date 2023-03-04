The North Douglas boys basketball team ended its season with a victory, although the Warriors weren't playing for that coveted first-place blue trophy.
Fifth-seeded North Douglas will settle for third place following a 70-57 win over Open Door Christian on Saturday in the OSAA Class 1A tournament at Baker High School.
"It's hard to get up for these (consolation) games when your goal was to win it all," said North Douglas coach Jesse Leman, whose club lost 60-57 to No. 1 Crane Friday in the semifinals. "To be able to end the season with a win with this group is great. They showed up and played with a lot of energy."
Senior post Ray Gerrard concluded an outstanding tournament for the Warriors (24-6) with a double-double, finishing with 22 points and 17 rebounds.
Keagan Mast contributed 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals for North Douglas, which outrebounded the Huskies 45-30. William Duncan and Jayden Montgomery each had nine points.
Isaiah Wolcott led Open Door (23-5) with 16 points. Jason Kovalchuk scored 15 points, while Isaac Van Vleet added 10 points and eight rebounds.
N.D. led 39-33 at halftime. Gerrard and Wolcott were selected the Moda Health Players of the Game.
The Warriors will lose five seniors: Gerrard, Duncan, Mast, Trenton Rabuck and Logan Gant.
"The seniors have been the dudes," Leman said. "They've been there every step of the way since I've been the head coach. (Third place) isn't quite what we wanted, but they should be proud of what they've accomplished."
NORTH DOUGLAS (70) — Ray Gerrard 10-16 2-5 22, Mast 6-11 2-3 16, Duncan 4-12 0-0 9, Montgomery 3-6 0-0 9, Gant 1-8 4-4 6, Rabuck 2-8 0-0 4, Kallinger 1-1 0-0 2, Vaughn 1-3 0-0 2, Alcantar 0-0 0-0 0, Humphrey 0-0 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Reigard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 8-12 70.
OPEN DOOR CHRISTIAN (57) — Isaiah Wolcott 7-18 0-0 16, Kovalchuk 6-10 3-6 15, Van Vleet 4-8 2-2 10, Tompkins 2-5 3-3 7, Pollard 2-5 1-2 5, Tischler 1-2 0-1 2, Rusnac 1-5 0-0 2, Maftey 0-1 0-0 0, Christurean 0-1 0-0 0, Windsor 0-0 0-0 0, Kim 0-0 0-0 0, Sima 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 9-14 57.
N. Douglas;19;20;16;15;—;70
Open Door;12;21;16;8;—;57
3-Point Goals — N.D. 6-27 (Montgomery 3-4, Mast 2-6, Duncan 1-9, Reigard 0-1, Rabuck 0-2, Gant 0-5), ODC 2-14 (Wolcott 2-5, Van Vleet 0-3, Tompkins 0-3, Pollard 0-1, Rusnac 0-2). Total Fouls — N.D. 14, ODC 15. Fouled Out — Van Vleet. Rebounds — N.D. 45 (Gerrard 17), ODC 30 (Pollard 9). Assists — N.D. 12 (Mast 4), ODC 8 (Van Vleet 3). Turnovers — N.D. 13, ODC 16.
