DRAIN — Trenton Rabuck scored a career-high 23 points and No. 8-ranked North Douglas defeated Umpqua Valley Christian 78-46 in a Skyline League boys basketball game on Tuesday night.

Ray Gerrard added a double-double for the Warriors (15-5, 8-1 Skyline), getting 19 points and 11 rebounds. Logan Gant had 16 points and seven assists, while Keagan Mast scored 10.

N.D. led 39-21 at halftime.

Wyatt Parker led the Monarchs (11-9, 5-4) with 13 points and Logan Anderson added 10.

The Warriors are tied with Days Creek for second in the league standings, one game behind Myrtle Point. North Douglas travels to Riddle and UVC hosts New Hope Christian Friday.

UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (46) — Wyatt Parker 13, Anderson 10, McAfee 6, A. Phillips 6, J. Ames 3, Simonson 3, Evans 2, Saylor 2, N. Phillips 1, Hellenthal, Witt, I. Ames. Totals 17 5-9 46.

NORTH DOUGLAS (78) — Trenton Rabuck 23, Gerrard 19, Gant 16, Mast 10, Reigard 5, Vaughn 5, Duncan, Alcantar, Montgomery, Reed, Humphrey. Totals 33 5-10 78.

UVC;10;11;16;9;—;46
N. Douglas;25;14;18;21;—;78

3-Point Goals — UVC 7 (Parker 3, McAfee 2, Simonson 1, A. Phillips 1), N.D. 7 (Rabuck 3, Mast 2, Gant 1, Reigard 1). Total Fouls — UVC 11, N.D. 16. Fouled Out — Duncan.

JV Score — North Douglas 67, UVC 50.
