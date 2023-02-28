The North Douglas High School boys basketball team is three wins away from the Class 1A state title.
The path to the top won't be an easy one.
The fifth-seeded Warriors (22-5) begin state tournament play against No. 4 Adrian (21-7) at 3:15 p.m. Thursday in a quarterfinal game at Baker High School.
In other quarterfinal matchups, No. 8 Trinity Lutheran (20-7) meets No. 1 Crane (28-1) at 1:30 p.m., No. 11 Union (24-5) faces No. 3 Open Door Christian (22-3) at 6:30 p.m. and No. 10 Crosshill Christian (21-6) versus No. 2 Nixyaawii (27-2) at 8:15 p.m.
The North Douglas-Adrian winner will play the Trinity-Crane winner at 4:15 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The championship game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Crane is the defending champion. The Mustangs edged North Douglas 44-41 in the quarters last year and the Warriors would love a rematch this year, but first things first and that's Adrian.
North Douglas is riding a 17-game winning streak.
"One game at a time," North Douglas third-year coach Jesse Leman said. "We're one of the final eight teams, and that's what it's all about. I think we've been playing our best ball lately and we're peaking at the right time. We just want a blue trophy (for first place)."
Adrian carries some height on its roster, led by 6-foot-4 seniors Carter Bayes and Brock Bertalotto. The Antelopes, the No. 2 team out of the High Desert League, advanced to the tourney with a 60-54 win over Myrtle Point at home.
"They're good," Leman said. "They get up and down the court, and like to push the pace and tempo and make you play their style of basketball. It'll be important we stick to what we're good at and don't slide into what they want us to do. I anticipate they'll try and get up as many shots as possible."
Leman feels the Warriors have an edge inside and have more depth with their reserves.
"I don't think they have a post presence like we do and we go deeper into the bench," he said. "If we outrebound them, we'll put ourselves in position to win."
North Douglas is expected to open with an all-senior starting lineup of Ray Gerrard and Trenton Rabuck at posts, Keagan Mast at point guard, and Logan Gant and William Duncan at the wings.
Junior Caden Reigard, sophomore Jayden Montgomery and freshman Hunter Vaughn are the top reserves.
The 6-4 Gerrard has been dominant in the team's last four postseason victories, averaging 29.8 points.
"I know our seniors are very motivated (after finishing fourth last year) and want it," Leman said.
The Warriors only state championship in boys basketball came under Gene Quilhaugh in 1987 (Class A), a 64-54 win over Gervais at the Pendleton Armory. North Douglas finished second in 1988 under Ray Tracy, losing 53-45 to Knappa.
