North Douglas boys top No. 3 South Wasco County, 66-50

TOM EGGERS
News-Review Sports Editor

Jan 17, 2023

DRAIN — The eighth-ranked North Douglas boys basketball team scored perhaps its biggest win of the season to date on Monday, handing No. 3 South Wasco County a 66-50 loss in a nonleague game.

The Warriors (9-5, 3-1 Skyline League) outscored the Redsides 24-13 in the fourth quarter. Trenton Rabuck scored 10 points and Keagan Mast had eight for N.D. in the period.

Rabuck finished with a season-high 17 points. Ray Gerrard contributed a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Mast scored 11 points and Logan Gant chipped in eight points.

"It was huge," North Douglas coach Jesse Leman said. "It felt like a complete game for us. Our defensive intensity really picked up in the third quarter and our depth has proven to be a strength."

Ian Ongers led South Wasco (14-2, 6-0 Big Sky) with 28 points and freshman Jason Hull scored 16.

North Douglas is scheduled to host Mohawk Tuesday in a nonleague contest.

SOUTH WASCO COUNTY (50) — Ian Ongers 28, Hull 16, Holloway 5, McCoy 1, Best, Barnett, Hagan, Olson. Totals 19 9-13 50.

NORTH DOUGLAS (66) — Trenton Rabuck 17, Gerrard 15, Mast 11, Gant 8, Reigard 5, Duncan 5, Montgomery 3, Vaughn 2. Totals 27 4-5 66.

S. Wasco;13;12;12;13;—;50
N. Douglas;14;12;16;24;—;66

3-Point Goals — SWC 3 (Hull 2, Holloway 1), N.D. 8 (Mast 2, Gant 2, Rabuck 1, Reigard 1, Duncan 1, Montgomery 1). Total Fouls — SWC 4, N.D. 11.

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
