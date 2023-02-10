DRAIN — The fourth-ranked North Douglas boys basketball team clinched a share of first place in the Skyline League with a 54-32 rout of Days Creek on Saturday.
William Duncan scored a career-high 17 points for the Warriors (17-5, 10-1 Skyline), who share the top spot with Myrtle Point but will be the second seed for the league tournament due to a loss to the Bobcats.
Logan Gant had nine points and Ray Gerrard added eight for North Douglas, which led 29-10 at halftime. Gerrard, a senior post, passed the 1,000-point career scoring mark against Riddle on Feb. 3.
Sophomore Keegan Stufflebeam scored 11 points and freshman Xane Hopkins had eight for the Wolves (12-10, 9-2), who tied Elkton for third place in the league standings.
"We had a good defensive effort," N.D. coach Jesse Leman said. "Good balance (offensively) all the way around."
North Douglas hosts St. Paul in a nonleague contest and Days Creek heads to Coos Bay to play the Marshfield junior varsity Saturday.
DAYS CREEK (32) — Keegan Stufflebeam 11, Hopkins 8, Gaskell 5, Kruzic 2, Geiger 2, C. Stufflebeam 2, Jenks 2, Ladd, Buckner, Harris, Denson. Totals 14 1-2 32.
NORTH DOUGLAS (54) — William Duncan 17, Gant 9, Gerrard 8, Reigard 5, Mast 5, Rabuck 4, Montgomery 4, Vaughn 2, Reed, Humphrey. Totals 23 3-4 54.
Days Creek;6;4;6;16;—;32
N. Douglas;13;16;8;17;—;54
3-Point Goals — D.C. 3 (Hopkins 2, K. Stufflebeam 1), N.D. 5 (Duncan 3, Gant 1, Mast 1). Total Fouls — D.C. 10, N.D. 6.
JV Score — Days Creek 44, North Douglas 43.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
