GRANTS PASS — The North Douglas boys basketball team finished with a season-high point total, whipping New Hope Christian 84-17 Saturday night in a Skyline League game.

Keagan Mast scored a season-high 26 points for the visiting Warriors (7-5, 3-0 Skyline North). Logan Gant had 15 points and Ray Gerrard chipped in 12.

Noah Graves was the top scorer for the host Warriors (3-8, 1-4 South) with seven points.

North Douglas is scheduled to host Days Creek Wednesday in a league contest.

NORTH DOUGLAS (84) — Keagan Mast 26, Gant 15, Gerrard 12, Reigard 9, Montgomery 8, Reed 6, Rabuck 4, Duncan 2, Kallinger 2, Humphrey. Totals 39 6-8 84.

NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (17) — Noah Graves 7, K. Pennington 6, Grim 2, Regla 2, Heverly, C. Pennington, Dennis, Anuschat, Chamberlain, Zumhofe. Totals 7 2-4 17.

N. Douglas;26;24;20;14;—;84

NHC;2;10;5;0;—;17

3-Point Shots — N.D. 0, NHC 1 (K. Pennington). Total Fouls — N.D. 11, NHC 9.

