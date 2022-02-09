DRAIN — Junior post Ray Gerrard posted a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds, leading North Douglas to a 50-49 win over Creswell on Wednesday night in a nonleague boys basketball game.

The Class 3A Bulldogs (10-8 overall) hit a 3-pointer with just under five seconds left in regulation to get within one, but the 1A Warriors (14-7) were able to run out the clock.

Logan Gant and William Duncan each added nine points for North Douglas. AJ Hodge scored 18 points for Creswell.

North Douglas is scheduled to travel to Powers Friday for a league contest.

CRESWELL (49) — AJ Hodge 18, Whitson 9, Velarde 7, Nguyen 6, Williamson 4, Parsons 3, Green 2, Dimmick, Pratt. Totals 19 7-14 49,   

NORTH DOUGLAS (50) — Ray Gerrard 17, Gant 9, Duncan 9, Rabuck 8, Mast 4, Reigard 3. Totals 19 8-13 50.

Creswell;12;16;7;14;—;49

N. Douglas;11;14;12;13;—;50

3-Point Shots — Cre. 4 (Hodge 2, Velarde 1, Whitson 1), N.D. 4 (Reigard, Gant, Duncan, Gerrard). Total Fouls — Cre. 17, N.D. 11.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

