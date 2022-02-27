The No. 8-seeded North Douglas Warriors welcome the opportunity to play the No. 1 Crane Mustangs in a quarterfinal game of the Class 1A state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday afternoon in Baker City.
Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Baker High School.
“If they’re the No. 1 team, I figure we have to go through them anyway,” North Douglas coach Jesse Leman said. “I love it ... the competitor in me enjoys the matchup of playing an undefeated team and No. 1 seed. It’s easy to assume Crane will beat us, but we’re relishing that (underdog) role.”
Crane (28-0) advanced to the final eight with a 73-51 win over Elkton on Saturday. North Douglas (20-7) eliminated Perrydale 59-47 Friday in Drain.
“Coming out of last year (the Warriors went 1-2 in the unsanctioned state tournament), the boys made it their goal to get back there,” Leman said. “I knew they were capable. There have been some ups and downs along the way, but we’ve played a tough schedule that made us progress throughout the season.
“We’re playing pretty decent basketball at the right time. We’ve got a tough (Skyline League) with Riddle, Elkton and Days Creek. That’s a good reflection of our league.”
The Warriors hope to slow down the Mustangs, who are averaging 64.9 points and allowing 36.6 points a game.
Cody Siegner, a 6-foot-5 freshman post, led Crane in its win over Elkton with 20 points and seven rebounds. Jared Zander, a 6-2 junior, also had 20 points. Carter Nichols, a 5-9 sophomore guard, added 15 points.
“They’re young (with only three seniors), but are really good at scoring out of transition,” Leman said of the Mustangs, the High Desert League champions. “If we can slow down their fast break, close out well and contest some shots and make it tough on the big kid, those are some keys.
“They’ll pressure us with man (defense) and we need to take care of the ball. If we can do that, I think we can have some success.”
North Douglas has no seniors on its roster. Its all-junior starting five consists of 6-4 Ray Gerrard (14.3 points), 5-10 Keagan Mast (14 points), 5-10 Logan Gant (8.7 points), 5-11 Trenton Rabuck (7.2 points) and 5-10 William Duncan (7.1 points).
The top reserves are sophomores Caden Reigard and Tucker Kallinger and freshman Jayden Montgomery.
North Douglas averages 57.6 points and gives up 42.7 per game.
Mast scored 18 points in the Perrydale victory. Gerrard had 15 points, Duncan 10, and Gant and Rabuck eight apiece.
The Warriors are riding a nine-game winning streak and have won 12 of their last 13.
The North Douglas-Crane winner will meet the Riddle-Crosshill Christian winner in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The two losing teams play an elimination contest at 9 a.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.