TOLEDO — The North Douglas boys basketball team outscored Waldport 12-7 in the overtime session and pulled out a 66-61 win on Saturday to end the Toledo Holiday Tournament.
Trenton Rabuck led the Warriors (4-5) with 19 points, five coming in overtime. William Duncan had 14 points and Logan Gant 12 for North Douglas, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Caden Reigard scored four of his seven points in the extra period.
Ryan Pettyjohn led the Irish (5-8) with 20 points. Levi Fruechte hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation to force overtime.
"A great way to begin the New Year," North Douglas coach Jesse Leman said. "Our defensive intensity was much better in the second half and it led to easier offense. Once we were able to make a few shots and extend full-court pressure it was good for us."
The Warriors begin Skyline League play Tuesday at Yoncalla (1-6).
WALDPORT (61) — Ryan Pettyjohn 20, L. Fruechte 13, Miller 11, Holsey 10, Gainer 6, Wilson 1, Fullerton. Totals 26 6-9 61.
NORTH DOUGLAS (66) — Trenton Rabuck 19, Duncan 14, Gant 12, Mast 9, Reigard 7, Humphrey 3, Kallinger 2, Reed, Montgomery. Totals 24 11-18 66.
Waldport;15;16;10;13;7;—;61
N. Douglas;6;15;18;15;12;—;66
3-Point Shots — Wal. 3 (Fruechte 2, Miller 1), N.D. 7 (Duncan 3, Reigard 2, Gant 1, Rabuck 1). Total Fouls — Wal. 14, N.D. 15.
