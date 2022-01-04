North Douglas handles Yoncalla 65-30 in Skyline opener TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 4, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save YONCALLA — North Douglas dominated Yoncalla from the start, taking a 24-point halftime lead en route to a 65-30 victory on Tuesday night in the Skyline League boys basketball opener at Duncan Court.Logan Gant scored a season-high 18 points and Keagan Mast also finished with 18 for the Warriors (5-5, 1-0 Skyline North). Gant and Mast combined to hit seven 3-pointers.Ashton Hardy scored 12 points and Gavin Forthman added 10 for the Eagles (1-7, 0-1 North)."Our defensive pressure was good. We were able to get out and run a little bit and get some easy offense," N.D. coach Jesse Leman said.North Douglas is scheduled to host Umpqua Valley Christian and Yoncalla visits Elkton Friday. NORTH DOUGLAS (65) — Logan Gant 18, Keagan Mast 18, Montgomery 8, Reigard 5, Duncan 5, Rabuck 5, Kallinger 4, Reed 2, Humphries. Totals 25 5-8 65.YONCALLA (30) — Ashton Hardy 12, Forthman 10, Herrera 5, McMullin 3, Brundage, Martinez. Totals 8 12-16 30.N. Douglas;21;19;20;5;—;65Yoncalla;8;8;7;7;—;303-Point Shots — N.D. 10 (Mast 4, Gant 3, Reigard 1, Duncan 1, Rabuck 1), Yon. 2 (Herrera, McMullin). Total Fouls — N.D. 18, Yon. 10. Fouled Out — Duncan, Kallinger. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Douglas Logan Gant Keagan Mast Sport Basketball Point Jesse Leman Christian Opener Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Drain residents describe ordeal as town locked down while police hunted suspects First confirmed case of omicron variant reported in Douglas County Thundering Water park, food trucks at parks, on agenda for Monday Planning Commission Douglas County's only glacier has disappeared Tom Hatfield TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist General Accounting Manager News Review Carriers Forest Bridges Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Keller Rohrback Congratulates Its Newest Partners, Eric Laliberte, Holly Lynch and Matthew Preusch North Douglas handles Yoncalla 65-30 in Skyline opener Snyders lead Oakridge past Oakland 43-35 in CVC opener Douglas warms up and leaves Umpqua Valley Christian behind, 66-36 Days Creek tops Elkton 48-35 in Skyline opener Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
