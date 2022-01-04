YONCALLA — North Douglas dominated Yoncalla from the start, taking a 24-point halftime lead en route to a 65-30 victory on Tuesday night in the Skyline League boys basketball opener at Duncan Court.

Logan Gant scored a season-high 18 points and Keagan Mast also finished with 18 for the Warriors (5-5, 1-0 Skyline North). Gant and Mast combined to hit seven 3-pointers.

Ashton Hardy scored 12 points and Gavin Forthman added 10 for the Eagles (1-7, 0-1 North).

"Our defensive pressure was good. We were able to get out and run a little bit and get some easy offense," N.D. coach Jesse Leman said.

North Douglas is scheduled to host Umpqua Valley Christian and Yoncalla visits Elkton Friday.

NORTH DOUGLAS (65) — Logan Gant 18, Keagan Mast 18, Montgomery 8, Reigard 5, Duncan 5, Rabuck 5, Kallinger 4, Reed 2, Humphries. Totals 25 5-8 65.

YONCALLA (30) — Ashton Hardy 12, Forthman 10, Herrera 5, McMullin 3, Brundage, Martinez. Totals 8 12-16 30.

N. Douglas;21;19;20;5;—;65

Yoncalla;8;8;7;7;—;30

3-Point Shots — N.D. 10 (Mast 4, Gant 3, Reigard 1, Duncan 1, Rabuck 1), Yon. 2 (Herrera, McMullin). Total Fouls — N.D. 18, Yon. 10. Fouled Out — Duncan, Kallinger.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

