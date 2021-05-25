DIXONVILLE — Keagan Mast scored 19 of his game-high 28 points in the first half and North Douglas held on down the stretch to defeat Umpqua Valley Christian 52-48 in a Skyline League boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Mast had 12 points in the first quarter as the Warriors jumped out to a 17-8 lead after the first stanza. By halftime, North Douglas had doubled up the Monarchs, 30-15.
UVC came charging back in the second half, cutting the Warriors' lead to two points before North Douglas hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final 45 seconds to ice the win.
"We let them crawl back in it, but it was a good win for us," North Douglas coach Jesse Leman said. "We're not in basketball shape by any means."
Leman said the lack of practice time is going to be a problem for most of the teams in the Skyline League, and everybody is going to go through some growing pains.
"We're all going to be sloppy," Leman said. "Our sloppy just has to be better than theirs."
Dominic Butler scored 15 points and Koby Sewall had 12 for the Monarchs, for whom all but three players had been playing baseball through Saturday.
"There's a big difference between baseball shape and basketball shape," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. "We shot pretty poor, but we were getting good looks at the basket. It looked like we've spent as much time in the gym as we have."
Ray Gerrard added nine points and Logan Gant eight for the Warriors, who visit Elkton Tuesday. North Douglas was slated to face New Hope Christian Wednesday, but New Hope has canceled its games until its players are not required to wear face coverings while on the court.
Umpqua Valley Christian will play Pacific at 6 p.m. Thursday in Port Orford.
NORTH DOUGLAS (52) — Keagan Mast 28, Gerrard 9, Gant 8, Raybuck 5, Olds 2, Reigard, Humphrey. Total 21 5-6 52.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (48) — Dominic Butler 15, Sewall 12, McLaughlin 7, Guastaferro 6, Miller 4, Buechley 2, Luther 2, Gettys. Totals 20 6-11 48.
N. Douglas;17;13;7;15;—;52
UVC;8;7;14;18;—;48
3-point Goals — N.D. 5 (Mast 4, Raybuck 1), UVC 2 (Sewall, McLaughlin). Total Fouls — N.D. 10, UVC 12.
